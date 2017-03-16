Sports

March 16, 2017 10:31 PM

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for March 16, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

DEL CAMPO 9, ROSEVILLE 0

Roseville

000

000

0

0

0

Del Campo

113

400

9

8

1

R–Nelson, Lemos (4) and Sindelar, Munns (6). D–Marcoccia, Butler (7) and Peters. Top hitters: R–Beaman 2B 2x2; D–Jamison 3x4; Poison 2x4, 2B, 2RBIs; Joseph 2B.

SOFTBALL

LAGUNA CREEK

Burbank

11

00

11

Laguna Creek

330

145

2

B–Seacho and Thames. L–Drake and Souza, Stoller (5). Top hitters: B–Samuel 1x2. L–Davies 2x3, 3B, 2RBIs; Harper 2x4 1RBI; Drake 3x4 1RBI; Garland 2x4, 1RBI; Page 1x2; Mar 1x3, 2B, 2RBIs; Martin 3x3, 4RBIs, 2B.

SAC HIGH 17, FLORIN 2

Sac High

11-2-1

2-0-1

17

15

2

Florin

200

000

2

4

17

S–Marinelli and Morin; F–Lee and Chao. Top hitters: S–Mitchell 3x5; Martinelli 3x5, 1HR; Aguila 3x4; F–Lockhart 2x3.

MCCLATCHY 14, JOHNSON 1

Johnson

000

1

0

McClatchy

390

2

0

M–Bernal and McCrary; J–Lee and Madrigal. Top hitters: J–Mark 2B; M–Bush 2B; Jimenez 3B, Williams 2B; Dendas 3B.

VALLEY CHRSITIAN 12, SACRAMENTO COUNTRY DAY 2 (5)

Sacramento Country Day

002

00

2

2

6

Valley Christian

353

1x

12

2

3

TurnbulL, Gorny (5) and Valverde. Ochoa and Schilling. Top hitters: VC–Ochoa 3x3, 3B; M. Woodside 2x3, HR; Clo. Gunter 2x3, HR; Cla. Gunter 2x2.

BOYS GOLF

WHITNEY 210, OAKMONT 260

W–Sommerhouser 34; Tungol 40. O–Winters 42.

PONDEROSA 212, DEL CANMPO 234

P–Hiliker 38; Murphy 42. D–Kvick 35; Nutting 41.

WOODCREEK 210, NEVADA UNION 231

9 Holes at Morgan Creek, Par 36

Low Scorers: Knight, WC, 37; Cervantes, WC, 40; Martini, WC, 40; Menary, NU, 43; Rubel, NU 44.

DEL ORO 211, FOLSOM 222

D–Wesoloski 39, Mancasola 42, Berger 42; F–Young 40, Woods 43.

BOYS TENNIS

KENNEDY 7, FLORIN 2

FOLSOM 8, WOODCREEK 1

Singles #1– Swasmson, F, def. Switzer, W, 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles– Swamson, Kathi, F, def. Surratt, Mavla, W, 6-3, 7-5.

LAGUNA CREEK 8, VALLEY 1

#1 Singles: Huang, LC, def. Thao, V, 6-1, 6-1

#1 Doubles: Li/Le, LC, def. Lep/Gaffney, V, 6-2, 6-0m

COED TENNIS

ROSEMONT 5, EL DORADO 4

BOYS

#1 Singles–Waggoner, E, def. Garrety. 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

#1 Doubles–Volek, Carver, E, def Mao, Mauricio, 6-2, 6-4

GIRLS

#1 Singles–Zanhe, R, def. Scheidt, 6-0, 6-0.

#1 Doubles–Seugira, Casintin, E, def. Thi, Nigyen, 6-4, 7-6, 13-11

MIXED

Xomukai, Vocemte, R, def. Huffesi, Schwank, 6-4, 6-3

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

KENNEDY 3, MCCLATCHY 0

K–25-20, 25-16, 25-15.

