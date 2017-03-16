Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for March 16, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
DEL CAMPO 9, ROSEVILLE 0
Roseville
000
000
—
0
0
0
Del Campo
113
400
—
9
8
1
R–Nelson, Lemos (4) and Sindelar, Munns (6). D–Marcoccia, Butler (7) and Peters. Top hitters: R–Beaman 2B 2x2; D–Jamison 3x4; Poison 2x4, 2B, 2RBIs; Joseph 2B.
SOFTBALL
LAGUNA CREEK
Burbank
11
00
—
11
Laguna Creek
330
145
—
2
B–Seacho and Thames. L–Drake and Souza, Stoller (5). Top hitters: B–Samuel 1x2. L–Davies 2x3, 3B, 2RBIs; Harper 2x4 1RBI; Drake 3x4 1RBI; Garland 2x4, 1RBI; Page 1x2; Mar 1x3, 2B, 2RBIs; Martin 3x3, 4RBIs, 2B.
SAC HIGH 17, FLORIN 2
Sac High
11-2-1
2-0-1
—
17
15
2
Florin
200
000
—
2
4
17
S–Marinelli and Morin; F–Lee and Chao. Top hitters: S–Mitchell 3x5; Martinelli 3x5, 1HR; Aguila 3x4; F–Lockhart 2x3.
MCCLATCHY 14, JOHNSON 1
Johnson
000
1
—
0
McClatchy
390
2
—
0
M–Bernal and McCrary; J–Lee and Madrigal. Top hitters: J–Mark 2B; M–Bush 2B; Jimenez 3B, Williams 2B; Dendas 3B.
VALLEY CHRSITIAN 12, SACRAMENTO COUNTRY DAY 2 (5)
Sacramento Country Day
002
00
—
2
2
6
Valley Christian
353
1x
—
12
2
3
TurnbulL, Gorny (5) and Valverde. Ochoa and Schilling. Top hitters: VC–Ochoa 3x3, 3B; M. Woodside 2x3, HR; Clo. Gunter 2x3, HR; Cla. Gunter 2x2.
BOYS GOLF
WHITNEY 210, OAKMONT 260
W–Sommerhouser 34; Tungol 40. O–Winters 42.
PONDEROSA 212, DEL CANMPO 234
P–Hiliker 38; Murphy 42. D–Kvick 35; Nutting 41.
WOODCREEK 210, NEVADA UNION 231
9 Holes at Morgan Creek, Par 36
Low Scorers: Knight, WC, 37; Cervantes, WC, 40; Martini, WC, 40; Menary, NU, 43; Rubel, NU 44.
DEL ORO 211, FOLSOM 222
D–Wesoloski 39, Mancasola 42, Berger 42; F–Young 40, Woods 43.
BOYS TENNIS
KENNEDY 7, FLORIN 2
FOLSOM 8, WOODCREEK 1
Singles #1– Swasmson, F, def. Switzer, W, 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles– Swamson, Kathi, F, def. Surratt, Mavla, W, 6-3, 7-5.
LAGUNA CREEK 8, VALLEY 1
#1 Singles: Huang, LC, def. Thao, V, 6-1, 6-1
#1 Doubles: Li/Le, LC, def. Lep/Gaffney, V, 6-2, 6-0m
COED TENNIS
ROSEMONT 5, EL DORADO 4
BOYS
#1 Singles–Waggoner, E, def. Garrety. 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
#1 Doubles–Volek, Carver, E, def Mao, Mauricio, 6-2, 6-4
GIRLS
#1 Singles–Zanhe, R, def. Scheidt, 6-0, 6-0.
#1 Doubles–Seugira, Casintin, E, def. Thi, Nigyen, 6-4, 7-6, 13-11
MIXED
Xomukai, Vocemte, R, def. Huffesi, Schwank, 6-4, 6-3
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
KENNEDY 3, MCCLATCHY 0
K–25-20, 25-16, 25-15.
