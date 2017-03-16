Sports

March 16, 2017 11:05 PM

Sports Night: Can Les beat Kansas again?

Bee Sports Staff

Voisin: UC Davis’ Les celebrates 11-year anniversary of shocking Kansas with another date

On March 17, 2006, Jim Les, then the coach at Bradley, convinced his 13th-seeded Braves it can beat No. 4 Kansas in an NCAA Tournament game. On the anniversary of that victory, Les will try to convince a very similar UC Davis team it can beat Kansas and become the first No. 16 seed to bring down a No. 1 team.

Throwback Thursday: A look at when Les led Bradley past Kansas in the NCAA Tournament

UC Davis coach Jim Les has beaten Kansas before in the NCAA Tournament, leading Bradley to a first-round upset in 2006. Les meets Bill Self and the Jayhawks again on the 11th anniversary of that shocker. Here’s a look back at the game.

Game preview: Can Les convince UC Davis it can beat top-seed Kansas?

Today’s video: College fans take school spirit to new level

Rhode Island’s Dan Hurley makes ‘emotional’ return to Sacramento, site of brother’s car crash

Rhode Island basketball Dan Hurley has the Rams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999. They open in Sacramento, where Hurley’s brother, Bobby, played for the Kings in the 1990s and was severely injured in a 1993 car accident.

Lonzo Ball’s game at UCLA has the bite to back up his father’s bark

While his father grabs headlines with sound bites and predictions of greatness, UCLA freshman sensation Lonzo Ball quietly backs up his dad’s words with his play. He’s the most recognizable player on the court this weekend at Golden 1 Center, if not the entire NCAA Tournament.

Kings: Labissiere’s big game helps to make believers out of Kings fans

Kings rookie Skal Labissiere had the best game of his career Wednesday, scoring 32 points in a win over the Suns in Phoenix. Already a fan favorite since the DeMarcus Cousins trade, the big game is making more people take notice.

49ers: S.F. signs DT Chris Jones to one-year deal

The 49ers continue to bulk up the interior of their defensive line by signing former Miami Dolphins tackle Chris Jones to a one-year deal Thursday.

Raiders: Oakland signs Jared Cook, former Green Bay TE

The Raiders sign former Green Bay tight end Jared Cook to a two-year, $12.2 million contract Thursday. Cook gives quarterback Derek Carr an imposing target at 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds. He caught 30 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the Packers.

When that nice young man who gave you a ride turns out to be the Raiders quarterback

When a man ran out of gas in Dublin, he got a ride from a Good Samaritan who he later found out was Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Sharks: Blues win 4-1 to complete season sweep

Vladimir Tarasenko scores two goals to help the St. Louis Blues complete a season sweep of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday with a 4-1 victory Thursday at SAP Center.

Sports

