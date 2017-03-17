Sports Night: Aggies’ historic run ends

NCAA Tournament: Top-seed Kansas too much to handle
The 16th-seeded UC Davis men’s basketball team’s run ends Friday night against top-seeded Kansas 100-62 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The Jayhawks closed the first half strong to put away the Aggies, who reached the Big Dance for the first time in school history.
Today’s video: ‘They’ve raised the bar,’ Les says of these Aggies
Voisin: Aggies bruised but still buzzing
In the end, after the heavily favored Kansas Jayhawks chased them back to the farm, the UC Davis Aggies were left with 13 glorious minutes inside the BOK Center, one stirring victory in their NCAA Tournament debut, and enough stirring memories to wipe away the tears.
NCAA at Golden 1 Center: Rhode Island upsets Creighton
No. 11 Rhode Island rides its stifling defense and holds off a second-half run by sixth-seeded Creighton to secure an 84-72 upset win at Golden 1 Center on in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
NCAA at Golden 1 Center: Inspired Oregon races past Iona
Seeded third in the Midwest Region, Oregon storms to a 27-point first-half lead, withstands a rally and coasts 93-77 over No. 14 seed Iona at Golden 1 Center.
NCAA at Golden 1 Center: Cincy beats Kansas State
Basking in a the glow of a 75-61 South Regional triumph over No. 11 Kansas State on Friday night at Golden 1 Center, Cincinnati coach Mick Cronan relates how good it feels to avoid being bitten by a lower-seeded team in one of those games that have given this tournament the moniker “March Madness.”
NCAA at Golden 1 Center: UCLA routs Kent State
The third-seeded Bruins fight off a feisty Kent State opponent to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. T.J. Leaf led UCLA with 23 points and fellow freshman Lonzo Ball added 15.
NorCal finals: Upper-division matchups feature four area teams
The CIF Northern California Regional finals Saturday at Santa Clara include two games with four area teams. The Division I girls game features McClatchy against Oak Ridge and the boys Open Division has Sheldon playing Woodcreek in another rematch.
Kings: Cauley-Stein mentoring Labissiere
Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein has become a mentor to rookie Skal Labissiere since DeMarcus Cousins was traded. It was only a year ago Cauley-Stein was the rookie who had a lot to learn.
49ers: S.F. watch college QBs next week; Kap return unlikely, Lynch says
The 49ers are hitting the road next week to go window shopping for quarterbacks.
49ers sign another free-agent linebacker
The 49ers sign free-agent linebacker and special-teams player Dekoda Watson, who is familiar to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, to a three-year deal.
