Sports Night: McClatchy girls claim NorCal title

NorCal finals: McClatchy girls beat rival Oak Ridge
After beating rival Oak Ridge 46-34 on Saturday to win the CIF Northern California Division I Regional championship with frenetic defense, the McClatchy High School girls basketball team will spend Monday afternoon golfing. The Lions seek their second state title in three years.
West Campus earns first title with rout
The West Campus Warriors continue their dominance by claiming the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship on their home court with a 70-30 victory over St. Joseph of Alameda.
Kings: Papagiannis gets schooled in NBA roughness
Kings rookie George Papagiannis scores 14 points and grabs 11 rebounds in the Kings’ 110-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. But the biggest takeaway for the rookie was how physical the game can be.
Today’s video: Papagiannis on Steven Adams: ‘Never played against a player like this’
NCAA tourney: Alfords cherish time together at UCLA
Steve Alford is in his fourth season as head coach of the Bruins. His son, Bryce, has been on the team all four years. Bryce Alford has taken his share of criticism but is a key part of UCLA’s high-powered offense in his senior season.
Rhode Island coach to get ‘Pac-12 intel’ from brother
At this point of the season, teams tap into every resource possible, and for Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley, this means some discussion with brother Bobby, the Arizona State coach familiar with the Ducks from Pac-12 encounters.
Pressure high for UCLA, Cincinnati
The pressure is on for both teams, certainly, especially for UCLA, a prolific bunch seeking its third Sweet 16 bid in the last four seasons. A defensive-minded team, Cincinnati pursues its second Sweet 16 since 2012.
A day of March Madness bracket-busting
Eighth-seeded Wisconsin knocks out No. 1 Villanova and 11th-seeded Xavier surprises No. 3-seeded Florida State on Saturday, leaving NCAA fans and brackets reeling.
