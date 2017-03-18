Sports

March 18, 2017 11:09 PM

Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for March 18, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

SHELDON14, CORDOVA 4

Cordova

103

000

4

7

5

Sheldon

143

231

14

13

2

C–Tipton, Ravareau (3) and Gudgel. S–Dechaine, Hughes (6) and Bautista. Top hitters: C–Appino 2x3; Guerrero 2B; Buck 2x3; S–Ziedman 2x3, 2B; Orellana 2x5; Bautista 3x3, 2B; Jedlowski 2B, Vincent 2B.

SWIMMING

BOYS

MONTEREY TRAIL 41; PLEASANT GROVE 96

GIRLS

MONTEREY TRAIL 47, PLEASANT GROVE 108

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Postgame: Wisconsin coach, players talk 'unbelievably gutty' upset of top-seed Villanova

View more video

Sports Videos