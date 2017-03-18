Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for March 18, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
SHELDON14, CORDOVA 4
Cordova
103
000
—
4
7
5
Sheldon
143
231
—
14
13
2
C–Tipton, Ravareau (3) and Gudgel. S–Dechaine, Hughes (6) and Bautista. Top hitters: C–Appino 2x3; Guerrero 2B; Buck 2x3; S–Ziedman 2x3, 2B; Orellana 2x5; Bautista 3x3, 2B; Jedlowski 2B, Vincent 2B.
SWIMMING
BOYS
MONTEREY TRAIL 41; PLEASANT GROVE 96
GIRLS
MONTEREY TRAIL 47, PLEASANT GROVE 108
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
