The search for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey is over

2:10 Spurs use size to impose their will in 118-102 win over the Kings Pause

2:57 Papagiannis talks about facing Steven Adams: 'Never played against a player like this'

1:15 Coach Joerger says many lessons to be learned from Kings loss at Oklahoma City

5:35 Kings coach Dave Joerger wants to see Skal and Willie play together

3:01 Happy to be in the starting lineup, Cauley-Stein says 'flawless' defense is key to Kings' success

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:33 Sacramento considers homeless center similar to successful version in San Francisco

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

0:30 CHP helicopter spots injured hiker near Auburn, directs ground response to help her