March 20, 2017 10:10 PM

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for March 20, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 9, DIXON 5

Capital Christian

423

000

9

7

1

Dixon

032

00x

5

5

4

Game was called due to rain.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Del Oro def. Rocklin 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Granite Bay def. Oak Ridge 26-24, 25-17, 25-17

Note: Match went four sets. Oak Ridge won set one 25-20.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

