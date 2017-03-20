Sports

Sports Night: March Madness crosses generations

Hometown Report: Roseville family all about March Madness

When Mark Hughes, a co-captain for the 1989 Michigan team that won the NCAA national championship, is not cheering on the Wolverines in this year’s tournament, he’s cheering for his son, Jackson Hughes, and his Woodcreek High teammates who will play for the state championship Saturday.

Three local teams to play for CIF basketball championships

McClatchy (31-4) will play Windward of Los Angeles (29-4), the West Campus (29-4) girls will play Los Osos of Rancho Cucamonga (27-3), and the Woodcreek boys (31-2) will put their 19-game winning streak on the line against Bishop Montgomery of Torrance (30-2).

Prep notes: New Del Oro football coach comes full circle

Jeff Walters is the new Del Oro coach, inspired by his late mother and the small-town feel of Placer County. He grew up as a Del Oro sports fan, then became the quarterback for the Golden Eagles.

49ers: No cure, but momentum in Clark’s disease

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason’s advocacy and the ice-bucket challenge from 2014 have helped raise awareness and funding for ALS, the disease longtime 49ers receiver Dwight Clark is battling. The resulting research has begun to yield results.

Kings: Sacramento climbs power rankings

The Kings see the payoff of last week’s two wins as they move up in a sampling of six different polls.

NCAA Tournament: UCLA heading to Memphis despite law

UCLA’s trip to the NCAA Tournament in Memphis closely follows the California Legislature’s ban on public-funded travel to Tennessee over its “religious freedom” law. Assemblyman Evan Low sponsored the law to protect state workers from “bigotry and hatred.”

