March 21, 2017 10:15 PM

Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for March 21, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

PLEASANT GROVE 7, FRANKLIN 4 (7)

Franklin

020

000

2

4

9

0

Pleasant Grove

015

100

x

7

10

0

Keinath, Sarnecki. Madison, Innerarity. Top Hitters: F–Keinath 2x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Veaudry 1x3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Abeyta 2x3, 2B. PG–Espejo 2x4, RBI; Merihew 2x3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Viegas 1x3, 3B, 2 RBIs; Corey 2B.

BOYS GOLF

Vista del Lago 187, Rio Americano 200

9 holes at Empire Ranch, par 36

Low Scorers: Huff, VL, 34; C. Kallas, VL, 36; Sutherland, RA, 34; Moehs, RA, 39.

Cosumnes Oaks 204, Bella Vista 220

9 holes at Mather Golf Course, par 36

Low Scorers: Bennett, BV, 37; Jewett, CO, 37; Haro, CO, 37. Lizarra, BV, 44.

BOYS TENNIS

Laguna Creek 9, Burbank 0

#1 Singles: Huang, LC, def. Xiong, B, 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles: Li/Le, LC, def. Herr/Her, B, 6-0, 6-3

McClatchy 9, Florin 0

#1 Singles: Hom, Mc, def. Lepe, F, 6-2, 6-0

#1 Doubles: Garron/Gen, Mc, def. Guo/Vue, F, 6-0, 6-0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Johnson def. Valley 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

