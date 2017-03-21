Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for March 21, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
PLEASANT GROVE 7, FRANKLIN 4 (7)
Franklin
020
000
2
—
4
9
0
Pleasant Grove
015
100
x
—
7
10
0
Keinath, Sarnecki. Madison, Innerarity. Top Hitters: F–Keinath 2x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Veaudry 1x3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Abeyta 2x3, 2B. PG–Espejo 2x4, RBI; Merihew 2x3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Viegas 1x3, 3B, 2 RBIs; Corey 2B.
BOYS GOLF
Vista del Lago 187, Rio Americano 200
9 holes at Empire Ranch, par 36
Low Scorers: Huff, VL, 34; C. Kallas, VL, 36; Sutherland, RA, 34; Moehs, RA, 39.
Cosumnes Oaks 204, Bella Vista 220
9 holes at Mather Golf Course, par 36
Low Scorers: Bennett, BV, 37; Jewett, CO, 37; Haro, CO, 37. Lizarra, BV, 44.
BOYS TENNIS
Laguna Creek 9, Burbank 0
#1 Singles: Huang, LC, def. Xiong, B, 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles: Li/Le, LC, def. Herr/Her, B, 6-0, 6-3
McClatchy 9, Florin 0
#1 Singles: Hom, Mc, def. Lepe, F, 6-2, 6-0
#1 Doubles: Garron/Gen, Mc, def. Guo/Vue, F, 6-0, 6-0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Johnson def. Valley 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
