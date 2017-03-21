Sports Night: One of area’s golf greats dies

Obituary: Carole Joe Whitted passionate for golf until the end
Carole Jo Skala was a mother of three when she turned pro at 32 and proceeded to win four times on the LPGA Tour in the 1970s. She died as Carole Jo Whitted at age 78, still passionate about golf, a late-in-life darts champion, a devoted mother of three, a loving wife and a larger-than-life character to the end.
Kings: New father McLemore not concerned with basketball future
Ben McLemore rejoins the Kings for practice Tuesday after missing the previous two games for the birth of his daughter. With his rookie contract expiring after this season, McLemore says he’s focused on finishing the season strong.
Republic FC: Friendly vs. Earthquakes rained out
Republic FC’s friendly against the San Jose Earthquakes scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to an unplayable field at Papa Murphy’s Park after heavy rain in Sacramento.
Giants: Bonds rejoins team as special adviser
Barry Bonds is back with the Giants, just as the club had hoped. Bonds, who spent one season as Miami’s hitting coach last year before being fired, will serve as a special adviser to CEO Larry Baer.
Raiders: Relocation vote reportedly set for Monday
NFL owners are expected to vote Monday on the Raiders’ proposed move to Las Vegas, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.
49ers: Harbaugh defends Kaepernick after Trump’s jab
A day after President Donald Trump poked fun at free agent Colin Kaepernick for remaining unsigned, Jim Harbaugh speaks up on behalf of his former quarterback.
Shaun Draughn finds new home; other 49ers free agents still waiting
Former 49ers running back Shaun Draughn agreed to a deal with the New York Giants, his agent said Tuesday, while wide receiver Quinton Patton appears to have done the same with the Jets.
Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels
Colin Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels, according to NFL Network. Donald Trump’s budget proposal called for federal funding cuts to the organization whose mission is to provide food and companionship to seniors who are homebound.
