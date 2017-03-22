Employee calling tourist racing track in Las Vegas unsafe

An employee driving instructor is balking at declaring that a tourist-oriented exotic auto racing track near Las Vegas is safe, and is suing in state court to try to close the course so it can be redesigned.
Franco Durban's attorney, Dominic Gentile (jen-TEEL') said Wednesday his client won't lie, and that several track safety experts back his belief that the SpeedVegas attraction is deadly dangerous.
Representatives of the track, owner-operator Scott Gragson and his company didn't immediately respond Tuesday and Wednesday to messages about the lawsuit. It was filed Monday.
A tourist and a driving instructor died Feb. 12 when a Lamborghini crashed into a wall at the end of a straightaway and burst into flames.
The crash was being investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Comments