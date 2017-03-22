Sports Night: Another top-pick DL for 49ers?

49ers: Stanford’s Thomas viewed as S.F. target
Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas will be on display Thursday at Stanford’s pro day. A number of draft observers feel the 49ers could make Thomas the second overall pick in next month’s draft and the third straight defensive lineman they have selected in the first round.
Kings: Antetokounmpo dominates as Bucks romp
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks handle the Kings 116-98 Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Buddy Hield leads Sacramento with 21 points.
Garrett Temple’s teachings invaluable through transitions
Like many teams that have piled up losing seasons, the Kings are seeking the elusive culture change and searching for players who can facilitate it. They believe Garrett Temple is one of those players. He’s helping lead with a calming voice.
Kings results and upcoming games
World Baseball Classic: U.S. dominates for title
The United States routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries behind six hitless innings from Marcus Stroman.
Motor sports: Kyle Larson comes home to race in Placerville
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson loves sprint car racing. So much so, the Elk Grove native is making a special trip home to Northern California to compete at Placerville Speedway next Wednesday.
College basketball: UC Davis women making a sweet run
It’s not exactly the Sweet 16 that the UC Davis women’s basketball team had hoped to reach, but the Aggies are still in the midst of their deepest postseason run in 20 years.
Giants: Bonds joins camp to coach minor leaguers
The black Giants T-shirt that Barry Bonds wore was so new, the fold lines from being wrapped in plastic were easy to spot. Still, it seemed a natural fit for Bonds, the former slugger who donned a Giants uniform for his first day of work in his new role with the club
