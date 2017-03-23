News
Sports
March 23, 2017 7:19 PM
Stanford pro day: Solomon Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and others showcase skills
LOCAL
SPORTS
ENTERTAINMENT
POLITICS
NATION-WORLD
Stanford pro day: Solomon Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and others showcase skills
Rough night for Kings in blowout loss to Milwaukee Bucks
Sights from NCAA Tournament play at Golden 1 Center
Spurs 118, Kings 102
CIF NorCal Division I: McClatchy 46, Oak Ridge 34
CIF State NorCal Open: Woodcreek 66, Sheldon 59
Sights from the third day of NCAA Tournament play
Oklahoma City Thunder 110, Sacramento Kings 94
Trending Stories
1st sex reassignment inmate says women's prison is 'torture'
Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide
Teacher accused of sexual contact with student smiles pretty for her mugshot
Sacramento County reeling from jury’s $107 million verdict against it in mining case
Sacramento City Council decisions creating crisis in the Police Department
NCAA Tournament first round: UCLA 97, Kent State 80
NCAA Tournament first round: Cincinnati 75, Kansas State 61
NCAA Tournament first round: Rhode Island 84, Creighton 72
NCAA Tournament first round: Kansas 100, UC Davis 62
Oregon Ducks defeat Iona to open NCAA games at Golden 1 Center
Kings 107, Suns 101
NCAA Tournament: UC Davis 67, North Carolina Central 63
NorCal Regional: Sheldon 56, Archbishop Mitty 43
Kings 120, Magic 115
UC Davis reaches the big time for the first time
Nuggets 105, Kings 92
How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories
Nearly five decades later, World Cup ski racing returns to Squaw Valley
NorCal Open Division playoff: Woodcreek Timberwolves 68, Capital Christian Cougars 66
Washington Wizards 130, Sacramento Kings 122, OT
A quick glance at the 10 new San Francisco 49ers