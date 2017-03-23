Sports Night: McClatchy’s winning tradition

Voisin: Torch passes through generations of Lions
One of the oldest and most stately high schools in Sacramento, McClatchy has carved out an impressive reputation when it comes to education and athletic success. The tradition of winning in the girls basketball program has been passed down through the generations, and now the Loins will play for their second CIF State championship in three years.
West Campus girls look to stand tall in CIF State D-IV championship
The Warriors overcame their lack of height this season with quickness, depth and relentless defense on their way to Saturday’s CIF State championship game against Los Osos of Rancho Cucamonga.
Today’s video: 49ers on hand at Stanford pro day
49ers: Coaches eye McCaffrey, Solomon Thomas
A large contingent of 49ers coaches, including head coach Kyle Shanahan, were on hand to watch former Stanford players Solomon Thomas and Christian McCaffrey go through a pre-draft workout on Thursday.
Kings: Evans knows teams are watching
Kings guard Tyreke Evans, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s 116-98 loss to Milwaukee, has dealt with a series of knee injuries over the past two seasons but said right now he has “no pain.”
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments