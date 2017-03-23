Sports

Sports Night: McClatchy’s winning tradition

Voisin: Torch passes through generations of Lions

One of the oldest and most stately high schools in Sacramento, McClatchy has carved out an impressive reputation when it comes to education and athletic success. The tradition of winning in the girls basketball program has been passed down through the generations, and now the Loins will play for their second CIF State championship in three years.

West Campus girls look to stand tall in CIF State D-IV championship

The Warriors overcame their lack of height this season with quickness, depth and relentless defense on their way to Saturday’s CIF State championship game against Los Osos of Rancho Cucamonga.

Today’s video: 49ers on hand at Stanford pro day

49ers: Coaches eye McCaffrey, Solomon Thomas

A large contingent of 49ers coaches, including head coach Kyle Shanahan, were on hand to watch former Stanford players Solomon Thomas and Christian McCaffrey go through a pre-draft workout on Thursday.

Kings: Evans knows teams are watching

Kings guard Tyreke Evans, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s 116-98 loss to Milwaukee, has dealt with a series of knee injuries over the past two seasons but said right now he has “no pain.”

Sports

McClatchy High's Jordan Cruz demonstrates the heart of a Lion

