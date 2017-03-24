Shaq gets a statue – but it's not dunking on anyone. Here's a tribute to some of his best.

Shaquille O’Neal poses after the unveiling of his statue in front of Staples Center on Friday in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal hangs onto the rim after a slam dunk against Connecticut in the NCAA Midwest Regionals in Minneapolis, Minn., March 14, 1991.
Bill Waugh
AP
Shaquille O’Neal ducks as the backboard and the 24-second clock come down on him after he hung on to the rim against the New Jersey Nets on April 23, 1993.
Bill Kostroun
AP
Shaquille O’Neal dunks as Portland Trail Blazers’ Arvydas Sabonis (11) defends during Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference finals in Portland, Ore., June 2, 2000.
Don Ryan
AP
Shaquille O’Neal looks down on Phoenix Suns’ Anfernee Hardaway after dunking the Jan. 5, 2003, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Shaquille O’Neal dunks for Miami against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25, 2004, in Los Angeles.
Kevork Djansezian
AP
Eastern All-Star Shaquille O’Neal dunks the ball in front of Western All-Stars Yao Ming (11) and Tim Duncan in Houston on Feb. 19, 2006.
LM Otero
AP
Shaquille O’Neal dunks over Detroit Pistons’ Ben Wallace in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Auburn Hills, Mich., June 13, 2004.
Paul Sancya
AP
Shaquille O’Neal dunks over Los Angeles Lakers’ Andrew Bynum on Jan. 16, 2006.
Matt Sayles
AP
Shaquille O’Neal dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers as Zydrunas Ilgauskas, left, looks on Feb. 1, 2007.
Alan Diaz
AP
Shaquille O’Neal, right, dunks over Los Angeles Lakers’ DJ Mbenga (28) for his first two points with his new team, the Phoenix Suns, Feb. 20, 2008, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Shaquille O’Neal swings on the rim after dunking as Seattle SuperSonics’ Chris Wilcox, left, watches March 19, 2008.
John Froschauer
AP
Shaquille O’Neal dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 30, 2008 in Memphis, Tenn.
Jim Weber
AP
Shaquille O’Neal dunks the ball over Houston Rockets center Yao Ming on April 1, 2009, in Phoenix.
Paul Connors
AP
Shaquille O’Neal dunks, knocking Chicago Bulls’ Dennis Rodman out of the way, April 7, 1996.
Steve Simoneau
AP
Shaquille O’Neal dunks over San Antonio Spurs’ Tim Duncan on March 6, 1998.
Mark J. Terrill
AP
Fans line up to see the unveiling of Shaquille O’Neal’s statue in front of Staples Center on Friday in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP