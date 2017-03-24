Sports Night: For McClatchy, no fairy tale finish

CIF State final: Lions shoot poorly, fall to Windward
Windward of Los Angeles uses a 12-0 run to seize control after McClatchy pulled to within 34-32 with 6:10 to play en route to a 53-41 triumph, dampening what had been another terrific march to the season’s final day for the Lions.
CIF roundup: Mission accomplishes a first for S.F.
In taking the CIF State Division III championship, Mission becomes the first San Francisco city public school to win a state basketball title. In D-V girls, Zion Gabriel of Eastside College Prep scores 26 points with a record shooting display to supplant her NBA idol, Klay Thompson.
Woodcreek boys have shot at history
The Woodcreek boys basketball team takes its shot at a historic victory in the CIF State championship game against Bishop Montgomery of Torrence on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
Kings: Turnovers the culprit in loss to Warriors
Buddy Hield scores a career-high 22 points but the Kings commit 21 turnovers in a 114-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.
Warriors’ Matt Barnes softens remarks on Kings
The Warriors’ Matt Barnes said he wanted to “kill” the Kings in a media session Thursday, obviously in a figurative sense. “I think everyone took what I said yesterday as me literally trying to kill somebody, but those guys are still my friends,” Barnes said.
Devin Booker scores 70, but Suns lose to Celtics
Devin Booker scores 70 points, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach that total, but the Boston Celtics get 34 points from Isaiah Thomas and outlast the Phoenix Suns 130-120.
