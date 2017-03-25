Bishop Montgomery topples Woodcreek 74-67 at CIF finals

Bishop Montgomery guard Ethan Thompson drives to the basket against Woodcreek defender Delis Boggs-Smith Jr. in the first half of the boys’ CIF Open Division high school basketball championship game Saturday in Sacramento.
Steve Yeater
The Associated Press
Bishop Montgomery guard David Singleton pushes the ball upcourt against Woodcreek during the first half of the boys’ CIF Open Division high school basketball championship game Saturday in Sacramento.
Steve Yeater
The Associated Press
Woodcreek center Jordan Brown pulls down a rebound against Bishop Montgomery defender Fletcher Tynen in the first half of the boys’ CIF Open Division high school basketball championship game Saturday in Sacramento.
Steve Yeater
The Associated Press
Bishop Montgomery guard Gianni Hunt drives around Woodcreek defender Tyrell Roberts in the first half of the boys’ CIF Open Division high school basketball championship game Saturday in Sacramento.
Steve Yeater
The Associated Press
Bishop Montgomery guard Ethan Thompson shoots over Woodcreek defender Chris Cagle in the first half of the boys’ CIF Open Division high school basketball championship game Saturday in Sacramento.
Steve Yeater
The Associated Press
Steve Yeater
AP
Steve Yeater
AP
Steve Yeater
AP