Sports Night: West Campus girls triumph

CIF State final: West Campus Warriors cap emotional wave with CIF title
A fast-rising girls basketball powerhouse in Sacramento, West Campus High School basks in the joy of winning the CIF State Division IV championship at Golden 1 Arena on Saturday. Passing, defense, depth and beloved coach John Langston have been staples.
CIF State final: Slow start dooms Woodcreek in Open Division final loss to Bishop Montgomery
The Timberwolves trailed big early and showed tremendous championship resolve to make a game of it, but there wasn’t enough time to close the gap at Golden 1 Center.
CIF roundup: St. Patrick’s-St. Vincent’s makes Vallejo proud in CIF win
Vallejo finally has a CIF State basketball champion, and it hails from St. Patrick’s-St. Vincent’s High School. Also in games played at Golden 1 Center, the Vanden girls and Clovis West girls charge back for historic wins.
CIF Notes: Director deals with good, bad of prep sports
Roger Blake of the California Interscholastic Federation says his job is a mixed bag of emotions: a lot of searing negativity from pushy parents with unlrealistic expecations and the joy of championships in venues such as Golden 1 Center for basketball.
Today’s video: Gonzaga coach, players talk first Final Four appearance
Kings: DeMarcus Cousins to face former teammates
The Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, facing former teammate DeMarcus Cousins for the first time since his trade.
NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga heads to first Final Four appearance
Nigel Williams-Goss scores 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga’s efficient offense, and the Zags finally shake their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.
NCAA Tournament: Oregon-Kansas gamer
Oakland Raiders rally to keep team from leaving
Oakland Raiders fans and city leaders rally in support of keeping the team from moving to Las Vegas ahead of an NFL owners meeting.
Sharks lose to Predators, 7-2, go winless on road trip
The Sharks couldn’t avoid their sixth straight loss as one of their worst road trips in recent memory came to a merciful end Saturday.
