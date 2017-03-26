Sports

March 26, 2017 10:58 PM

Sports Night: Sac State to name new AD

Bee Sports Staff

Sources: Sacramento State to introduce new AD on Monday

Mark Orr, the athletic director at Saint Mary’s College for the past nine years, will be named Sacramento State’s new athletics director Monday at a 10 a.m. press conference at the Wellness Center, sources say. The Hornets’ AD position has been fluid since Terry Wanless retired in June 2014.

Kings: Sacramento shocks L.A. Clippers with victory

The Kings trail 94-76 with 5:16 to play before closing the game on a 22-3 run. The Kings take the lead with 1.8 seconds to play on Willie Cauley-Stein’s putback of a Ben McLemore miss.

Today’s video: Darren Collison discusses the Kings’ win

NASCAR: Social media sings praises of Elk Grove native Kyle Larson

Elk Grove native Kyle Larson wins the Auto Club 400 on Sunday, sweeping the race weekend at Fontana. Here is some of the praise Larson received Sunday on Twitter.

NCAA Tournament: Crunching numbers in this weekend’s wins

With the Final Four set, here is a look at some of the most interesting and key statistics of the games and the teams themselves.

Postgame: North Carolina clinches Final Four spot in 'ugly game'

