Sports Night: Sac State to name new AD

Mark Orr, the athletic director at Saint Mary’s College for the past nine years, will be named Sacramento State’s new athletics director Monday at a 10 a.m. press conference at the Wellness Center, sources say. The Hornets’ AD position has been fluid since Terry Wanless retired in June 2014.
The Kings trail 94-76 with 5:16 to play before closing the game on a 22-3 run. The Kings take the lead with 1.8 seconds to play on Willie Cauley-Stein’s putback of a Ben McLemore miss.
Elk Grove native Kyle Larson wins the Auto Club 400 on Sunday, sweeping the race weekend at Fontana. Here is some of the praise Larson received Sunday on Twitter.
With the Final Four set, here is a look at some of the most interesting and key statistics of the games and the teams themselves.
