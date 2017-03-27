Sports

March 27, 2017 10:55 PM

Sports Night: Collison leads Kings to win

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Collison’s free throws key win over Grizzlies

The Kings knock off the Memphis Grizzlies thanks to a strong game from Darren Collison, who made two game-winning free throws with 5.7 seconds to play. Collison scores a game-high 23 points in the 91-90 victory at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento denies plans to bring in Philly exec

The Kings refute reports they will look to hire former Philadelphia 76ers executive Sam Hinkie as a boss to General Manager Vlade Divac, who remains a popular figure from his playing days in Sacramento and was hired in March 2015 to oversee basketball operations.

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

Voisin: Mark Davis makes his move, and Raiders fans should send him packing

NFL owners on Monday approve the Raiders’ relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas by 31-1 vote. Fans should boycott owner Mark Davis, who says the team will play in Oakland for the next two seasons while a domed stadium is being built in Nevada.

49ers GM to Raiders fans: ‘Jump on our train’

General manager John Lynch says he can empathize with Raiders fans because he grew up in San Diego rooting for the Chargers, who recently moved to Los Angeles. But he also sees Monday’s news as an opportunity for the 49ers.

On the 49ers: Kaepernick drew interest before; why not now?

Is former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick still looking for a job because of last year’s national-anthem protest? Or is it because some teams don’t have any openings, other teams don’t think his style fits their system or because he’s burned bridges in certain cities?

Hometown Report: Mark Orr assumes Sacramento State AD post

A Sacramento native who sneaked into Sacramento State football games as a kid, Mark Orr now holds the key to the Hornets’ athletic department. Sacramento State introduces the Christian Brothers High School and Cal graduate as its new athletic director on Monday.

Today’s video: Orr’s challenges are clear as he returns home

Giants hope to bounce back from tough playoff loss to Cubs

A preview of what to watch for with the Giants this season.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Raiders' Donald Penn discusses Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Las Vegas and more

View more video

Sports Videos