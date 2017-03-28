Sports Night: Under par and under the radar

Meet the region’s best, most-unknown golfer
Chris Johnson had an ill-fated foray into pro golf in his early 30s. Before and long after that, his amateur accomplishments include dozens of regional city and county individual titles and an equivalent number of best-ball titles. Johnson, 48, partnered with Devyn Fitchhorn, 20, to win the Sacramento City Four-Ball Championship last weekend at soggy Bing Maloney.
Today’s video: Raiders’ history includes plenty of highlights – and big moves
Kings: He provides the oops to the alleys
While Sacramento isn’t quite “Lob City,” the alley-oop play has become more common for the Kings with Willie Cauley-Stein, the athletic 7-footer, on the floor. Cauley-Stein has finished 21 alley-oops this season.
Warriors: Kerr fastest to 200 wins across 4 major leagues
On Tuesday, Steve Kerr reaches a milestone in record fashion. With a 113-106 over the Rockets in Houston, Kerr has 200 victories faster than any coach in the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Soccer: Dempsey, Pulisic star for U.S.
Christian Pulisic makes an outstanding individual move to steal the ball, spin a defender and feed Clint Dempsey for his 56th international goal, and the United States hangs on for an important 1-1 draw against Panama on Tuesday night in World Cup qualifying.
49ers: Harbaugh, Lynch discuss Michigan prospects
One sure sign of regime change in San Francisco: Calls are being placed from the 49ers general manager to the University of Michigan head coach.
Sharks: Playoff-bound San Jose snaps skid with win over Rangers
Brent Burns scores a power-play goal 3:10 into overtime and the San Jose Sharks snap a six-game losing streak on the night they clinch a playoff berth, rallying past the New York Rangers 5-4.
