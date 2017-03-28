Sports

March 28, 2017 10:58 PM

Sports Night: Under par and under the radar

Bee Sports Staff

Meet the region’s best, most-unknown golfer

Chris Johnson had an ill-fated foray into pro golf in his early 30s. Before and long after that, his amateur accomplishments include dozens of regional city and county individual titles and an equivalent number of best-ball titles. Johnson, 48, partnered with Devyn Fitchhorn, 20, to win the Sacramento City Four-Ball Championship last weekend at soggy Bing Maloney.

Today’s video: Raiders’ history includes plenty of highlights – and big moves

Kings: He provides the oops to the alleys

While Sacramento isn’t quite “Lob City,” the alley-oop play has become more common for the Kings with Willie Cauley-Stein, the athletic 7-footer, on the floor. Cauley-Stein has finished 21 alley-oops this season.

Warriors: Kerr fastest to 200 wins across 4 major leagues

On Tuesday, Steve Kerr reaches a milestone in record fashion. With a 113-106 over the Rockets in Houston, Kerr has 200 victories faster than any coach in the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

Soccer: Dempsey, Pulisic star for U.S.

Christian Pulisic makes an outstanding individual move to steal the ball, spin a defender and feed Clint Dempsey for his 56th international goal, and the United States hangs on for an important 1-1 draw against Panama on Tuesday night in World Cup qualifying.

49ers: Harbaugh, Lynch discuss Michigan prospects

One sure sign of regime change in San Francisco: Calls are being placed from the 49ers general manager to the University of Michigan head coach.

Sharks: Playoff-bound San Jose snaps skid with win over Rangers

Brent Burns scores a power-play goal 3:10 into overtime and the San Jose Sharks snap a six-game losing streak on the night they clinch a playoff berth, rallying past the New York Rangers 5-4.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Grant gets new pool

View more video

Sports Videos