Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

The Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger is not done teaching his team this season. Not done by far. Although there are only 9 games left in the season for the Kings, Joerger wants to use everyone of those games as a learning experience for players. He wants his younger players to recognize how teams are trying to defend them, know where double teams may be coming from, and by being put in these situations, players will find ways to thwart opponents defense, find weak spots, find open teammates and begin to dismantle their opponents.