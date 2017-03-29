Evidence hearing for ex-Utah State player accused of rape

Some of the alleged sexual assault victims of former Utah State University football player are telling their stories during a three-day evidentiary hearing in Logan.
One woman said Wednesday that Torrey Green lured her to his apartment by offering to make dinner. Once there, she says he raped her.
Green is accused of sexually assaulting seven women in 2013-2015.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the hearing was delayed when defense attorney Skye Lazaro asked that the judge be removed from the case because of bias. Another judge stepped in and ruled that the judge did not show bias and can stay on.
Green was signed by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons last year but was dropped after the prosecutor's investigation of the football player was made public.
Comments