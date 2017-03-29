Sports Night: Jazz manhandle Kings

Jazz handles the Kings to coast to a decisive win
The Utah Jazz never trail in a 112-82 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Arena.
Joerger, coaching staff, earn kudos for late-season effort by Kings
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder says it’s no surprise the Kings knocked off two winning teams in a row under the coaching of Dave Joerger. He says the Kings are improving even with the shift to playing younger players.
