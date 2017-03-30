Sports Night: Giants top A’s in exhibition

Bay Bridge baseball: Giants shut out A’s in preseason game
A’s youngster Sean Manaea pitches four perfect innings and hangs tough in a scoreless duel with Johnny Cueto before the Giants win 3-0 in the preseason Bay Bridge Series opener.
Kings: Cousins to face former team for first time
The Kings will play the Pelicans on Friday for the first time since trading DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans over the All-Star break. Kings players said they’re looking forward to seeing Cousins and expect him to be “emotional.”
Game preview: Kings face tall task against Pelicans’ 6-foot-11 duo
The Kings travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. They’ll meet their former All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, another 6-foot-11 All-Star.
Today’s video: Five things to know about Cousins as a Pelican
NBA LINKS
49ers: S.F. reportedly meeting with Texas A&M pass rusher
Myles Garrett, who is considered the best pass rusher in the upcoming draft, told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday that he will visit with the 49ers next month in Santa Clara.
Raiders: Most analysts can’t agree on mock drafts
Who will the Raiders select with the 24th pick of the NFL draft? There’s no consensus among the analysts.
Republic FC: Sacramento seeks ‘finishers’ to win games
New signings this offseason that coach Paul Buckle hopes will lead to better ball control and create more scoring include Sammy Ochoa, Lamin Suma, Gabe Gissie, Tyler Blackwood and Trevin Caesar.
Should fans crashing the field at sporting events be punished with jail time?
Senate Bill 689, by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would increase penalties for fans who run or throw objects onto the field during the professional sporting events. The measure is sponsored by the Giants.
Sharks: Maroon scores twice in Oilers’ win
Patrick Maroon scores twice and the streaking Edmonton Oilers take over sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division with a 3-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Thursday at Rogers Place.
NIT: TCU routs Georgia Tech for first title
Kenrich Williams has 25 points and 12 rebounds to help TCU rout Georgia Tech 88-56 in the NIT championship on Thursday in New York. The 32-point win matches the largest margin of victory in NIT championship game history.
NCAA Tournament: Here’s where to follow the Final Four and championship games
Even if your bracket was busted early and you don’t still have a dog in the hunt, there’s a good chance you’ll be checking out the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four and championship games Saturday and Monday.
