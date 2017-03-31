Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for March 31, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
CENTER 10, FOOTHILL 0
Foothill
000
000
—
0
2
5
Center
300
331
—
10
10
0
F–Gray, Andersen (5) and Clemons; C–Chauvin and Ryan. Top hitters: C–Jarrett 2x4, 2B, 2RBIs; Pattison 2x4, 3B; Stover 2x3, 3B; Mustra 2RBIs.
SOFTBALL
MCCLATCHY 12, BURBANK 1
Burbank
000
001
—
1
1
8
McClatchy
004
53
—
12
10
1
B–Seacho and Porter; M–Bernal and Jimenez. Top hitters: B–Samuel, 1B; M–Jimenez 2B; Bernal 2B; Dendas 1B; Rodriguez 1B; Vuittonet 3B.
ELK GROVE 11, ST. FRANCIS 0
Elk Grove
122
42
—
11
11
0
St. Francis
000
00
—
0
0
1
E–Lowe and Angele; S–Kanemasu, Caldwell (3) and Perkins. Top hitters: E–Lowe 2x3, 2HR; Cano 2x3; Miranda 2x4; Angele 1x3, 1HR; S–Washburn 2x2.
SHELDON 7, DAVIS 0
Davis
000
000
—
0
3
3
Sheldon
003
130
—
7
8
2
D–Dufresne and Inouye; S–Miles, Owen (7) and Moreno. Top hitters: D–Dufresne 2B; S–Moreno 3RBIs;Oliver 2RBIs; Fines 2B, Ayers 2B.
CASA ROBLE 12, MIRA LOMA 0
Mira Loma
000
0
—
5
0
3
Casa Roble
552
0
—
12
14
1
M–Murray and Ayin; C–Richie, Teese (4) and Cova, Matis (3).Top hitters: C–Bossman 2x3, 2B, 4RBIs, Cova 2x2, Detwiler 2x3; Mitchell 2x3, 2RBIs; Sutter 2x2, 3B.
PLEASANT GROVE 20, GRANT 1
Pleasant Grove
527
60
—
20
17
0
Grant
100
000
—
1
3
2
P–Larson and Immoos; G–Guzman and Redoble. Top hitters: P–Viegas 3x3, 2B, 1RBI; Immoos 2B, 4RBIs; McCormack 3x4, 1HR, 4RBIs; Merrihew 2x4; Garcia 4 RBIs; Brooks 2x2, 1HR, 4 RBIs; Espejo 2x2; Innerarity 2x4; G–Wong 2x2, 2B.
BOYS GOLF
WHITNEY 214, BELLA VISTA 226
9 holes at North Ridge CC, par 36
W–Sommerhauser, 36; Tungol, 44; BV–Lizarraga, 40; Irvin, 44.
DEL ORO226, WOODCREEK 227
9 holes at Morgans Creek, Par 36
D–Mancasola, 39; Wesolowski, 40; W–Knight, 39.
ROSEVILLE 223, DEL CAMPO 227
R–Zavala, 40; Litt John, 41; D–Kvick, 36; Nutting, 42.
PLACER 219, BEAR RIVER 242
P–Sid. brown, 39; St. Brown, 40; B–Monts, 40.
BOYS TENNIS
PLEASANT GROVE 9, MONTEREY TRAIL 0
#1 singles–Gunard, PG, def. Lee, M, 6-4, 6-3; #1 doubles–Kimble/Leat, PG, def. Trunt/nadu, M, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.
LAGUNA CREEK 7, MCCLATCHY 2
#1 singles–Huang, L, def. Hom, M, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2; #1 doubles–Munch/Li, L, def. Williams/Siden, M, 7-6, 6-1.
VALLEY 7, FLORIN 2
#1 singles–Thao, V, def. Lepe, F, 6-1, 6-2; #1 doubles–Lep/Gaffey, V, def. Guo/Vue, F, 6-4, 2-6,6-3.
COED TENNIS
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 8, MASA VERDE 1
#1 boys singles–Salican, CC, def. Cran, M, 6-0, 6-0; #1 boys doubles–Oh/Shin, CC, def. Madia/Lorentty, M, 6-1, 6-1; #1 girls singles–Lam, CC, def. Si. Chuahan, M, 6-1, 6-1; #1 girls doubles–Mo/Cai, CC, def. Su. Chuahan/Raga, M, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6; Mixed–Cumming/Li, CC, won forfeit.
ROSEMONT 9, UNION MINE 0
#1 boys singles–Garrett, R, def. Wiltschire, U, 6-3; #1 boys doubles–Mao/Mauricio, R, def. Pearce/Castro, def, 6-0, 6-1; #1 girl singles–Zhang, R def. Sweeney, 6-2, 6-2; #1 girls doubles–Thai/Dau, R def. Petrie/Ewert, U, 6-3, 6-3; Mixed; Komkauai/Vicente, R, def. Lasyone/Jetton, U, 2-6, 6-0, 10-8.
