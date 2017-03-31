Sports

March 31, 2017 6:18 PM

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for March 31, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

CENTER 10, FOOTHILL 0

Foothill

000

000

0

2

5

Center

300

331

10

10

0

F–Gray, Andersen (5) and Clemons; C–Chauvin and Ryan. Top hitters: C–Jarrett 2x4, 2B, 2RBIs; Pattison 2x4, 3B; Stover 2x3, 3B; Mustra 2RBIs.

SOFTBALL

MCCLATCHY 12, BURBANK 1

Burbank

000

001

1

1

8

McClatchy

004

53

12

10

1

B–Seacho and Porter; M–Bernal and Jimenez. Top hitters: B–Samuel, 1B; M–Jimenez 2B; Bernal 2B; Dendas 1B; Rodriguez 1B; Vuittonet 3B.

ELK GROVE 11, ST. FRANCIS 0

Elk Grove

122

42

11

11

0

St. Francis

000

00

0

0

1

E–Lowe and Angele; S–Kanemasu, Caldwell (3) and Perkins. Top hitters: E–Lowe 2x3, 2HR; Cano 2x3; Miranda 2x4; Angele 1x3, 1HR; S–Washburn 2x2.

SHELDON 7, DAVIS 0

Davis

000

000

0

3

3

Sheldon

003

130

7

8

2

D–Dufresne and Inouye; S–Miles, Owen (7) and Moreno. Top hitters: D–Dufresne 2B; S–Moreno 3RBIs;Oliver 2RBIs; Fines 2B, Ayers 2B.

CASA ROBLE 12, MIRA LOMA 0

Mira Loma

000

0

5

0

3

Casa Roble

552

0

12

14

1

M–Murray and Ayin; C–Richie, Teese (4) and Cova, Matis (3).Top hitters: C–Bossman 2x3, 2B, 4RBIs, Cova 2x2, Detwiler 2x3; Mitchell 2x3, 2RBIs; Sutter 2x2, 3B.

PLEASANT GROVE 20, GRANT 1

Pleasant Grove

527

60

20

17

0

Grant

100

000

1

3

2

P–Larson and Immoos; G–Guzman and Redoble. Top hitters: P–Viegas 3x3, 2B, 1RBI; Immoos 2B, 4RBIs; McCormack 3x4, 1HR, 4RBIs; Merrihew 2x4; Garcia 4 RBIs; Brooks 2x2, 1HR, 4 RBIs; Espejo 2x2; Innerarity 2x4; G–Wong 2x2, 2B.

BOYS GOLF

WHITNEY 214, BELLA VISTA 226

9 holes at North Ridge CC, par 36

W–Sommerhauser, 36; Tungol, 44; BV–Lizarraga, 40; Irvin, 44.

DEL ORO226, WOODCREEK 227

9 holes at Morgans Creek, Par 36

D–Mancasola, 39; Wesolowski, 40; W–Knight, 39.

ROSEVILLE 223, DEL CAMPO 227

R–Zavala, 40; Litt John, 41; D–Kvick, 36; Nutting, 42.

PLACER 219, BEAR RIVER 242

P–Sid. brown, 39; St. Brown, 40; B–Monts, 40.

BOYS TENNIS

PLEASANT GROVE 9, MONTEREY TRAIL 0

#1 singles–Gunard, PG, def. Lee, M, 6-4, 6-3; #1 doubles–Kimble/Leat, PG, def. Trunt/nadu, M, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

LAGUNA CREEK 7, MCCLATCHY 2

#1 singles–Huang, L, def. Hom, M, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2; #1 doubles–Munch/Li, L, def. Williams/Siden, M, 7-6, 6-1.

VALLEY 7, FLORIN 2

#1 singles–Thao, V, def. Lepe, F, 6-1, 6-2; #1 doubles–Lep/Gaffey, V, def. Guo/Vue, F, 6-4, 2-6,6-3.

COED TENNIS

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 8, MASA VERDE 1

#1 boys singles–Salican, CC, def. Cran, M, 6-0, 6-0; #1 boys doubles–Oh/Shin, CC, def. Madia/Lorentty, M, 6-1, 6-1; #1 girls singles–Lam, CC, def. Si. Chuahan, M, 6-1, 6-1; #1 girls doubles–Mo/Cai, CC, def. Su. Chuahan/Raga, M, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6; Mixed–Cumming/Li, CC, won forfeit.

ROSEMONT 9, UNION MINE 0

#1 boys singles–Garrett, R, def. Wiltschire, U, 6-3; #1 boys doubles–Mao/Mauricio, R, def. Pearce/Castro, def, 6-0, 6-1; #1 girl singles–Zhang, R def. Sweeney, 6-2, 6-2; #1 girls doubles–Thai/Dau, R def. Petrie/Ewert, U, 6-3, 6-3; Mixed; Komkauai/Vicente, R, def. Lasyone/Jetton, U, 2-6, 6-0, 10-8.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

View more video

Sports Videos