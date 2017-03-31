Sports

Friday’s High School Scoreboard for March 31, 2017

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 5, WEST CAMPUS 1

Capital Christian

201

020

0

5

7

4

West campus

000

001

0

1

6

1

C–Pon, Graber and Katami; W–Elkins, Pasqua and Roots. Top hitters: C–Bachelier 1RBI,=; Carter 1RBI, 2B; Graber 2B; Yermenos 2B; W–Roots 2B; Rogers 2B.

PLEASANT GROVE 6, VINTAGE 1

Pleasant Grove

001

401

0

6

7

2

Vintage

000

100

0

1

9

0

P–Herrera, C. Ellner (5), Lissade (6), Caton (7) and Poole, Bivert (5); V–Jacques, Barlett (4), Ortiz (4), Phipps (6), Geary (6), Lipanocivh (7) and Brandon, Muth (6). Top hitters: P–Reed 3x4, 2B; Weber 2x3; Lissade 2RBIs; V–Brandon 2x4, 2B; Rasmussen 2x3.

KENNEDY 7, MCCLATCHY 3

Kennedy

000

105

1

7

11

0

McClatchy

000

001

2

3

9

2

K–Reyes and Evens; M–Bernal and Jimenez. Top hitters: K–Lee 2B, 1B; Reyes, 2B, 1B; Santos 3B; M–Bush 2B, 1B; Dendas 2B, 1B; Jimenez 1B, 2RBIs.

CONSUMNES OAKS 9, WHITNEY 4

Whitney

002

020

4

3

1

Consumnes Oaks

002

020

9

11

1

C–Lozano and Garcia, Miller (4); W–Romanov, Harris and Ashley. Top hitters: W–Williams 2x2, 2B; C–Dennis 2x3; Kennedy 2x3; Gibson 2x3, 2RBIs.

