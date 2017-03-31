Sports Night: A ‘Weird’ night for Cousins

3:39 Everyone's a 'POS'? Cemetery Sun says the song is really about kindness Pause

1:00 Five things to know about DeMarcus Cousins' life as a Pelican

1:39 DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans'

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

6:21 Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'