Sports Night: A ‘Weird’ night for Cousins

Kings: Cousins dominates his former team
DeMarcus Cousins dominates his former team with 37 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks as the Pelicans rout the Kings 117-89 Friday night at Smoothie King Center.
Today’s video: Cousins discusses playing Kings for first time
49ers: GM watches prolific Texas Tech QB
San Francisco general manager John Lynch attends Texas Tech’s pro day on Friday to watch quarterback Patrick Mahomes, considered to be possibly the most physically gifted passer in this year’s NFL draft.
Hometown report: Area players show off for scouts
Players with Sacramento ties have been showing off their skills for pro scouts to prove they should be on the NFL draft boards when the teams make their selections at the end of the month.
Women’s Final Four: Miss. St. stuns UConn
Connecticut’s record 111-game winning streak comes to a startling end when Mississippi State pulls off perhaps the biggest upset in women’s basketball history, shocking the Huskies 66-64 in overtime of the national semifinals.
Stanford falls to South Carolina
Allisha Gray scores 18 points, A’ja Wilson has a double-double and South Carolina is going to its first women’s national championship game after a 62-53 win over a Stanford in the national semifinals.
