March 31, 2017 10:57 PM

Sports Night: A ‘Weird’ night for Cousins

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Cousins dominates his former team

DeMarcus Cousins dominates his former team with 37 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks as the Pelicans rout the Kings 117-89 Friday night at Smoothie King Center.

Today’s video: Cousins discusses playing Kings for first time

49ers: GM watches prolific Texas Tech QB

San Francisco general manager John Lynch attends Texas Tech’s pro day on Friday to watch quarterback Patrick Mahomes, considered to be possibly the most physically gifted passer in this year’s NFL draft.

Hometown report: Area players show off for scouts

Players with Sacramento ties have been showing off their skills for pro scouts to prove they should be on the NFL draft boards when the teams make their selections at the end of the month.

Women’s Final Four: Miss. St. stuns UConn

Connecticut’s record 111-game winning streak comes to a startling end when Mississippi State pulls off perhaps the biggest upset in women’s basketball history, shocking the Huskies 66-64 in overtime of the national semifinals.

Stanford falls to South Carolina

Allisha Gray scores 18 points, A’ja Wilson has a double-double and South Carolina is going to its first women’s national championship game after a 62-53 win over a Stanford in the national semifinals.

DeMarcus Cousins has some 'weird' moments against his old team

