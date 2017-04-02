Sports Night: A’s have message for hitters

MLB: A’s tell hitters, ‘Try to get your pitch’
This spring, after ranking last in the American League last season in on-base percentage and runs scored, Oakland is encouraging hitters to be more selective and, “If it’s not there, let it go.”
San Francisco loses to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, but there is one big bright spot: Madison Bumgarner. The Giants ace scores back-to-back home runs, breaking a record in the process.
Kings: Center’s rebounding improves
Willie Cauley-Stein is averaging 11 rebounds in his last five games, well above the 4.1 he’s averaging this season. He’s averaging 7.6 rebounds in the 20 games since DeMarcus Cousins was traded.
