April 2, 2017 10:40 PM

Sports Night: A’s have message for hitters

Bee Sports Staff

MLB: A’s tell hitters, ‘Try to get your pitch’

This spring, after ranking last in the American League last season in on-base percentage and runs scored, Oakland is encouraging hitters to be more selective and, “If it’s not there, let it go.”

Giant has impressive showing on Opening Day

San Francisco loses to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, but there is one big bright spot: Madison Bumgarner. The Giants ace scores back-to-back home runs, breaking a record in the process.

Gallery: Giants blow lead, fall to Diamondbacks

Kings: Center’s rebounding improves

Willie Cauley-Stein is averaging 11 rebounds in his last five games, well above the 4.1 he’s averaging this season. He’s averaging 7.6 rebounds in the 20 games since DeMarcus Cousins was traded.

Gallery: South Carolina wins its first NCAA women’s basketball championship

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

