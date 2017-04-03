Monday’s High School Scoreboard for April 3, 2017

Sports

BASEBALL

Capital Christian vs. Natomas Double-Header

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 12, NATOMAS 0

Capital Christian

0102

00

12

12

1

Natomas

000

00

0

4

2

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 18, NATOMAS 1

Natomas

010

000

1

1

4

Capital Christian

2130

3x

18

17

2

BOYS GOLF

Kennedy 165, Johnson 290

9 holes at William Land Park, par 34

Low scorers: Tanihana, K, 30; Van Ostrand, K, 31; Phu, J, 54; Yeh, J, 54.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Del Oro def. Granite Bay 25-23, 25-17, 25-19

