Monday’s High School Scoreboard for April 3, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
Capital Christian vs. Natomas Double-Header
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 12, NATOMAS 0
Capital Christian
0102
00
—
12
12
1
Natomas
000
00
—
0
4
2
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 18, NATOMAS 1
Natomas
010
000
—
1
1
4
Capital Christian
2130
3x
—
18
17
2
BOYS GOLF
Kennedy 165, Johnson 290
9 holes at William Land Park, par 34
Low scorers: Tanihana, K, 30; Van Ostrand, K, 31; Phu, J, 54; Yeh, J, 54.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Del Oro def. Granite Bay 25-23, 25-17, 25-19
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.
