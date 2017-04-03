Sports

April 3, 2017 11:12 PM

Sports Night: A’s open season with a win

Bee Sports Staff

A’s: Khris Davis homers twice in Opening Day win over Angels

Khris Davis hits a go-ahead homer in the sixth and connects again leading off the eighth, and the A’s beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Monday to open the season.

Proud father Jim Stassi celebrates son Brock’s major league news

The Stassi family is a baseball family, so imagine the joy of Jim Stassi, who attended Monday’s Reds-Phillies opener to watch son Brock, a longshot who made it. Stassi coached three sons at Yuba City High School.

NCAA Tournament: North Carolina gets ‘redemption’ with title-game win over Gonzaga

Justin Jackson delivers the go-ahead three-point play and North Carolina scores the last eight points for a 71-65 win over Gonzaga and a title that heartbreakingly eluded the Tar Heels last year.

Kings: Hield named top Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Kings guard Buddy Hield is honored Monday by the NBA. He led Western Conference rookies in scoring in March, averaging 14.1 points.

Game plan: Kings vs. Mavericks

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Today’s video: Sacramento juvenile hall gets Kings mural

High schools: Grant to join SFL, which could become NorCal’s best league

The Sierra Foothill League was already the area’s strongest in football, and it will add storied Grant in the next realignment phase. Also, a California coaching legend dies and highlights from the Stanford Invitational.

49ers: Who are the team’s best fits at nose tackle?

The Bee’s Matt Barrows looks at the positions the 49ers will aim to fill in the upcoming draft and the players that are the best fits at those spots.

Breton: Famed sportswriter’s collection revealed a life well lived

The greatest collector of sports memorabilia that Bee columnist Marcos Breton knew was the late Nick Peters, the Hall of Fame baseball writer who amassed thousands of mementos from a lifetime of loving and covering the greatest games and athletes of the late 20th century and early 21st century.

