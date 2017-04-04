Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 4, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
DEL CAMPO 3, PONDEROSA 2
Ponderosa
200
000
—
2
2
2
Del Campo
003
000
—
3
5
2
P–Martin and Von Zboray; D–Gil, Ansol (6) and Noreiga. Top hitters: P–Bread 2RBIs; D–Joseph 2B; Ansel 2x3, 2B, 2RBI’s.
SOFTBALL
Florin 14, Valley 4
Valley
010
30
—
4
2
4
Home
076
1x
—
14
4
8
V–Ozuna, Hanchor (3) and Fender; F–Lee and Johnson.
SHELDON 19, ST. FRANCIS 6
Sheldon
141
3-10
—
19
15
1
Home
310
20
—
6
8
5
S–Miles and Moreno; SF–Kanemasa, Galdwell (4), Hatch (5) and Perkins, Ukay (4). Top hitters: S–Oliver 3x4, 1HR; Brown 2x4, 2HR; Moreno 2x4; Miles 1HR; SF–Little 2x2; Smith 2x2.
BOYS GOLF
PONDEROSA 203, BELLA VISTA 209
P–Murphy 34; Fowler 39; B–Bennett 36.
COLFAX 236, BEAR RIVER 255
C–Kasestner 42; B–Aldrich 44; Levelle 46.
LIBERTY RANCH 8, UNION MINE 1
BOYS TENNIS
MCCLATCHY 9, BURBANK 0
#1 singles–Gravitz, M, def. Moua, B, 6-0, 6-0; #1 doubles–Siden/Marshall, M, def. A.Xiong/Thao, B, 6-1, 6-0.
LAGUNA CREEK 9, VALLEY 0
#1 singles–Haung, L, def. Gha.Kall, V, 6-0, 6-0; #1 doubles–Much/Li, L, def. Gasfney/Tovera, 6-2, 6-3.
COED TENNIS
EL DORADO 5, ROSEMONT 4
#1 boys singles–Waggenor, E, def. Garrett, R, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; #1 boys double–Volek/Carver, E, def. Mao/Mauricio, R, 7-5, 6-2; #1 girls singles–Zang, R, def. Schmidth, E, 7-5, 7-0; #1 girls doubles–Caseniti/Segura, E, def. Thai/Dua, R, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8; Mixed–Komukai/Vicente, R, def. Esparza/Diez, E, 6-1, 6-0.
WEST CAMPUS 6, CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 3
#1 boys singles–Salivan, CC, def. Winter, W, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; #1 boys doubles–Walker/Li, W, def. Defshing/Sharpts, CC, 6-3, 6-2; #1 girls singles–Lam, CC, def. Knepprath, W, 6-3, 6-2; #1 girls doubles–Liu/Padilla, W, def. Anderson/Hartman, CC, 6-0, 6-0; Mixed–Ranaka/Oh, CC, def. Loweie/Barbosa, W, 6-3, 7-5.
