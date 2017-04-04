Sports Night: Area golf courses see big change

Golf: Spring is in the air
If you haven’t been to Rolling Greens, Mace Meadow, Sierra View or North Ridge lately, you might be in for a surprise, as shifting sands at the region’s golf courses are not limited to bunkers.
Today’s video: Kings coach likes bench consistency
Kings: McLemore leads win over Mavs
Ben McLemore comes off the bench to score a game-high 22 points as the Kings win their second straight with a 98-87 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center.
Voisin: Papagiannis slimming down as future looking up
Georgios Papagiannis, the controversial first-round draft choice, has shed 30 pounds and is contributing in the season’s final weeks. He credits his time in the NBA Development League and in the weight room for his improvement. He also promises to return next season with a left-handed hook shot.
Giants: Hernandez, Cueto lead S.F. past Arizona
Gorkys Hernandez drives in four runs and the Giants bounce back from blowing a save in their season-opening loss to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4.
A’s: Oakland falls in ninth to Angels
Danny Espinosa hits a three-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Los Angeles Angels past the A’s 7-6.
