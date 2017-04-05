Sports Night: River Cats debut Thursday

River Cats: Giants’ future with Beede and Arroyo, opens season in Sacramento
Pitcher Tyler Beede and infielder Christian Arroyo both make the jump to Triple A this season. They are among a handful of River Cats players who appear on the cusp of reaching the majors as Sacramento plays its season opener at home Thursday night.
Kings: Galloway has been ready, steady
The third-year guard acquired in the trade with New Orleans has been a major factor in three of the Kings’ last four wins. Coach Dave Joerger likes Galloway’s versatility.
Today’s video: Kings coach Joerger sees consistency in bench
Kings results and upcoming games
A’s: Angels lose starter to arm cramps but win game 5-0
Garrett Richards pitches beautifully while making his first appearance in 11 months after an elbow injury cut short his 2016 season, but leaves abruptly in the fifth inning with biceps cramping before the Los Angeles Angels top the A’s 5-0 on Wednesday.
Giants: S.F. blows three-run lead in loss to Diamondbacks
Chris Owings reaches safely four times and steals two bases, and the Arizona Diamondbacks score seven unanswered runs in coming back from a three-run deficit to beat the Giants 8-6 on Wednesday. Brandon Belt homers and triples for San Francisco.
49ers: Who are the team’s best fits at ‘elephant’ defensive end?
The Bee’s Matt Barrows looks at the positions the 49ers will aim to fill in the upcoming draft and the players that are the best fits at those spots.
Raiders: Lynch reportedly visits team; fans react on social media
Retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch reportedly visited with the Raiders, his hometown team, on Wednesday in Alameda. The report causes reaction on social media.
IndyCar: Q&A with Nevada City’s Rossi, who revs up for Long Beach
IndyCar star Alexander Rossi, winner of the 2016 Indianapolis 500, is back in California for the Long Beach Grand Prix and testing at Sonoma Raceway. The 2016 Rookie of the Year and Nevada City native expects to improve on a historic first season.
Running: Biggest purse up for grabs when Sacramento hosts U.S. Marathon Championships
When Sacramento hosts the U.S. marathon championships at the California International Marathon in 2017 and 2018, the prize purse totals $140,000, the biggest payout in event history.
Masters: Dustin Johnson’s injury, wild weather brings uncertainty
Predicting the Masters got a lot harder Wednesday when Dustin Johnson, the betting favorite and No. 1 player in the world, took a serious fall down a staircase and wasn’t sure he will play. Also, for the second time in three days, the course was shut down for the afternoon by severe weather.
