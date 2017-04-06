Sports Night: River Cats opener rains out

River Cats: Rain washes away season opener
The River Cats’ season opener against the Tacoma Rainiers is rained out Thursday. It’s the first time weather has postponed a game at Raley Field since 2011. The game will be rescheduled for Monday as part of a doubleheader.
Today’s video: Elk Grove NASCAR driver Kyle Larson visits Placerville Speedway
Voisin: Ranadive and Kings owners seemed to want a WNBA team, so where is it?
During the campaign to build the Golden 1 Center, we were tantalized with all sorts of attractions, from Kings games to concerts. And maybe a WNBA team. Despite the growing interest in women’s basketball, Sacramento is still missing a replacement for the Monarchs.
Joerger’s minor-league coaching past helps him juggle Kings’ lineups
With nothing gained in draft position by winning, the Kings had only eight players available for Tuesday’s win over Dallas. Coach Dave Joerger could be in a similar position Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. His minor-league experience equips him to adapt to sudden roster changes.
Game plan: Kings vs. Lakers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: Who are the team’s best fits at weak-side linebacker?
The Bee’s Matt Barrows looks at the positions the 49ers will aim to fill in the upcoming draft and the players who are the best fits at those spots.
A’s: Triggs leads Oakland to four-game split with Angels
Andrew Triggs pitches into the sixth inning for his second major league win, Ryon Healy homers to cap a four-run third and the A’s beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Thursday for a season-opening four-game split.
Giants: S.F. loses first four-game series in Arizona since 2008
Jake Lamb hits a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beats San Francisco 9-3 Thursday to win a four-game series over the Giants at Chase Field for the first time in nine years. Aaron Hill hits a solo homer for the Giants, who are 1-3 for the first time since 2012.
Sharks: Lucic has hat trick in Oilers’ victory
Milan Lucic scores three goals in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers take a big step toward claiming home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason by beating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in a possible playoff preview.
Masters: Hoffman soars, Dustin Johnson withdraws
Charley Hoffman makes seven birdies over his last 11 holes for a 7-under 65 Thursday at Augusta National. His four-shot lead is the largest for the opening round at the Masters in 62 years. Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the world, is forced to withdraw due to an injury caused by a fall on a staircase Wednesday.
