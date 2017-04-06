Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for April 06, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
JESUIT 5, SHELDON 4
Jesuit
010
000
13
—
5
7
0
Sheldon
000
004
0x
—
4
4
1
J–Jensen, Wall (5), Wolger (6) and Susca, Bendrook (3); S–Garcia, Hughes (7), Vicente (7) and Horn. Top hitters:J–Hadd 2x4; S–Horn 2x2.
SOFTBALL
MCCLATCHY 12, FLORIN 0
McClatchy
624
00
—
12
9
1
Florin
000
0x
—
0
0
3
M–Bernal and McCrary; F–Lockhart, Lee (4) and Chao. Top hitters: M–Hope 2x3, 3B, 4RBIs; Dendas 2x3, 2B; Vuittonet 2x2,2B, 2HR.
DAVIS 5, PLEASANT GROVE 4
Pleasant
200
010
1
—
4
8
2
Davis
201
002
x
—
5
4
0
P–Madison and Immoos; D–Steenbergen and Inouye. Top hitters: D–Marigo 2B; Andrews 1HR, 2RBIs; Trinidad 1HR; P–Viegas 2B; Espejo 2x4; Corey 2x4; Thompson 2x4; Garcia 1RBI.
BOYS GOLF
MCCLATCHY 190, JOHNSON 264
at William Land gold course; Par 34
Low scorers: Briles, M, 32;Yeh, J, 45.
WHITNEY 203, PONDEROSA 226
Low scorers: Sommerhauser, W, 37; Tungol, W, 39; Fowler, P, 42.
LIBERTY 201, GALT 230
at Almeros Lake, Par 33
Low scorers: Bustamante, G, 38; Macolmoid, L, 36; Vencover, L, 39.
OAKRIDGE 187, WOODCREEK 214
9 holes at Morgan Creeks, Par 36
Low scorers:Nelson, O, 36; Vandevender, O, 36; M. Doey , O, 37; Knight, W, 37.
COSUMNES OAK 204, DEL CAMPO 213
9 holes at Northridge Country Club, Par 34
Low scorers: Kvick, D, 34; Marez, D, 41; Jeweet, C, 38; Cruz, C, 40.
BELLA VISTA 219, OAKMONT 260
at Woodcreek golf course Par 36
Low scorers: Bennett, B, 39; Lizarrata, B, 43; Tilford, O, 44.
Lincoln 232, Bear River 266
9 holes at Lake of the Pines, par 35
Low Scorers: Allen, L, 44; Colpepper, L, 46; Easter, L, 46; Martelle, L, 46. Aldritch, BR, 48; Cross, BR, 50.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
KENNEDY 3, VALLEY 1
25-19, V; 25-16, K;25-12, K; 25-14, K.
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
