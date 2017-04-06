Sports

April 6, 2017 10:50 PM

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for April 06, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

JESUIT 5, SHELDON 4

Jesuit

010

000

13

5

7

0

Sheldon

000

004

0x

4

4

1

J–Jensen, Wall (5), Wolger (6) and Susca, Bendrook (3); S–Garcia, Hughes (7), Vicente (7) and Horn. Top hitters:J–Hadd 2x4; S–Horn 2x2.

SOFTBALL

MCCLATCHY 12, FLORIN 0

McClatchy

624

00

12

9

1

Florin

000

0x

0

0

3

M–Bernal and McCrary; F–Lockhart, Lee (4) and Chao. Top hitters: M–Hope 2x3, 3B, 4RBIs; Dendas 2x3, 2B; Vuittonet 2x2,2B, 2HR.

DAVIS 5, PLEASANT GROVE 4

Pleasant

200

010

1

4

8

2

Davis

201

002

x

5

4

0

P–Madison and Immoos; D–Steenbergen and Inouye. Top hitters: D–Marigo 2B; Andrews 1HR, 2RBIs; Trinidad 1HR; P–Viegas 2B; Espejo 2x4; Corey 2x4; Thompson 2x4; Garcia 1RBI.

BOYS GOLF

MCCLATCHY 190, JOHNSON 264

at William Land gold course; Par 34

Low scorers: Briles, M, 32;Yeh, J, 45.

WHITNEY 203, PONDEROSA 226

Low scorers: Sommerhauser, W, 37; Tungol, W, 39; Fowler, P, 42.

LIBERTY 201, GALT 230

at Almeros Lake, Par 33

Low scorers: Bustamante, G, 38; Macolmoid, L, 36; Vencover, L, 39.

OAKRIDGE 187, WOODCREEK 214

9 holes at Morgan Creeks, Par 36

Low scorers:Nelson, O, 36; Vandevender, O, 36; M. Doey , O, 37; Knight, W, 37.

COSUMNES OAK 204, DEL CAMPO 213

9 holes at Northridge Country Club, Par 34

Low scorers: Kvick, D, 34; Marez, D, 41; Jeweet, C, 38; Cruz, C, 40.

BELLA VISTA 219, OAKMONT 260

at Woodcreek golf course Par 36

Low scorers: Bennett, B, 39; Lizarrata, B, 43; Tilford, O, 44.

Lincoln 232, Bear River 266

9 holes at Lake of the Pines, par 35

Low Scorers: Allen, L, 44; Colpepper, L, 46; Easter, L, 46; Martelle, L, 46. Aldritch, BR, 48; Cross, BR, 50.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

KENNEDY 3, VALLEY 1

25-19, V; 25-16, K;25-12, K; 25-14, K.

