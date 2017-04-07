Hardaway Jr., Hawks stun champion Cavs 114-100

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway Pause

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

2:16 South Land Park memorial: A community mourns

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:33 Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day