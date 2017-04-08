Kings finish the season with two home games, one in L.A.

Sunday vs. Rockets
Time: 3 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: The Rockets are heading into the postseason third in the Western Conference.
Rocket to watch: James Harden has always been an elite scorer, but he’s leading the NBA in assists this season.
Last meeting: The Rockets routed the Kings, 105-83, Jan. 31 at Toyota Center.
Tuesday vs. Suns
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: A game that both front offices won’t want to win to improve lottery chances.
Sun to watch: Devin Booker scored a career-high 70 points last month at Boston.
Last meeting: Skal Labissiere scored a career-high 32 points in a 107-101 win March 15 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Wednesday at Clippers
Time: 7:30 p.m
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140.5
Skinny: The Clippers might need to win to improve their playoff seeding.
Clipper to watch: Blake Griffin was too much for Labissiere to handle last month.
Last meeting: The Kings overcame an 18-point deficit in the final five minutes for a 98-97 win March 26 at Staples Center.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
