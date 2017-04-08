Kings finish the season with two home games, one in L.A.

1:52 Confidence rises for Kings' Cauley-Stein as he looks ahead to future playoff run Pause

3:24 Coach Joerger pushes to expand talent, IQ of younger players

1:22 Dave Joerger didn't see the "force" Kings needed to win at Dallas

2:43 Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

1:39 DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans'

3:04 DeMarcus Cousins talks to media before finding out he'd been traded to New Orleans

0:59 Omri Casspi: 'I just didn't believe it was going to happen'

1:55 All work, no play this summer for Malachi Richardson

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'