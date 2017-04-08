Sports

April 8, 2017 11:00 PM

Sports Night: Kings rookie flashes talent

Bee Sports Staff

Voisin: Labissiere working to prove doubters wrong

Forward Skal Labissiere was still available at No. 28, there to be plucked by Vlade Divac with his draft-day maneuvering that also yielded rookies Georgios Papagiannis (No. 13) and the injured Malachi Richardson (No. 22). Of the three, Labissiere, 21, can make the strongest argument that several other teams dropped the ball, either by underestimating his abilities or being fooled by his calm, almost peaceful demeanor.

Today’s video: Cauley-Stein’s confidence rises

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

A’s: Graveman takes no-hit bid into seventh in Oakland win

Kendall Graveman is the A’s ace in the absence of injured Sonny Gray, and pitches Saturday night like he deserves the recognition full time. Graveman holds Texas hitless until Mike Napoli’s homer with two outs in the seventh inning, and the A’s beat the Rangers and Yu Darvish 6-1.

Giants: Bumgarner, S.F. fall to Padres

Rookie Manuel Margot doubled twice off Madison Bumgarner, Jhoulys Chacin and two relieves held San Francisco to five hits and the San Diego Padres beat the Giants 2-1.

For Chris Heston, ‘the Giants was all I ever knew’ until this season

Chris Heston was a member of the Giants’ rotation in 2015, when he threw a no-hitter against the Mets, and spent much of last season at Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants traded him to the Mariners over the offseason. Heston starts for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers at Raley Field on Saturday night.

MLB LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

A’s schedule

Giants schedule

Golf: Rose, Garcia tied for Masters lead

Justin Rose has a back-nine charge so common at Augusta National. Sergio Garcia finally catches a good break in a major. Jordan Spieth gets his name high on those famous white leaderboards, the only spot he has ever occupied on the weekend at the Masters. Saturday has something for everyone at the Masters, including the promise of more to come.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Confidence rises for Kings' Cauley-Stein as he looks ahead to future playoff run

View more video

Sports Videos