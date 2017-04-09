Sports Night: Garcia finally wins major

Masters: Garcia beats Rose in playoff to win first major
After nearly two decades of heartache in the tournaments that define careers, Sergio Garcia finally shows the mettle to win a major. He overcomes a two-shot deficit against Justin Rose on Sunday and wins the Masters title on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.
Kings: Harden’s triple-double, Rockets’ offense prove too much
Skal Labissiere scores 25 points for the Kings, who set a season high in scoring – and also in points allowed in Sunday’s 135-128 loss. James Harden leads Houston with 35 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.
Today’s video: Rockets’ Harden just wants to win
Westbrook breaks Robertson’s record for triple-doubles
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson’s NBA record with his 42nd triple-double of the season. Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles stood since the 1961-62 season.
Kings results and upcoming games
Giants: Pence, Posey go back-to-back in win over Padres
Hunter Pence and Buster Posey hit consecutive homers, and Johnny Cueto strikes out seven over seven strong innings for as the struggling Giants top the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep.
A’s: Gallo has career-high 5 RBIs to lead Rangers to win
Joey Gallo homers and has a career-high five RBIs to back left-hander Martin Perez as the Texas Rangers beat the A’s 8-1 on Sunday.
Why hit just one home run in a game? Some major leaguers have doubled up
It seems one home run isn’t enough for some players this season. Since baseball returned last week, there’s been at least one player who has finished with two homers in a game almost every day.
49ers: Who are the team’s best fits at middle linebacker?
The Bee’s Matt Barrows looks at the positions the 49ers will aim to fill in the upcoming draft and the players who are the best fits at those spots.
NASCAR: Guess where Monster Energy Cup points leader Larson finished again?
Elk Grove native Kyle Larson has a familiar finish in Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Social media weighs in.
River Cats: Beede’s solid outing leads Sacramento past Tacoma
Tyler Beede allows one run in six innings, and Kyle Blanks hits a three-run homer as the River Cats beat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-1 Sunday at Raley Field.
