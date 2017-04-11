Sports Night: Posey gives Giants fans early scare

Voisin: When Giants backstop Posey was beaned, all other concerns took a backseat
The Giants have dealt with issues in the early part of the 2017 season. However, on Monday, that list shrunk to one: Buster Posey. The star catcher says he’s OK after getting beaned in the head, but manager Bruce Bochy says, “Those are always moments when you hold your breath.”
Giants: After early scare, S.F. wins home opener behind Moore’s solid outing
Starting pitcher Matt Moore allows three hits in eight innings as the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Buster Posey leaves the game after being hit in the head by a pitch but was reportedly doing well.
Today’s video: Giants fans geared up for home opener
A’s: Cotton dazzles as Oakland spoil Royals’ home opener
Khris Davis hits a two-run homer, Jharel Cotton shuts down Kansas City's anemic offense and the A’s hold on to spoil the Royals' home opener with a 2-0 victory.
Kings: With one more home game left, team says it’s all about next season
The Kings play their last home game this season with another losing record, but several players are providing glimpses of the future while others are auditioning for free agency.
Game plan: Kings vs. Suns
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: S.F. to open preseason in Kansas City; no Raiders on schedule
The 49ers will kick off the preseason with a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs but will not resume their annual meeting with another AFC West squad, the Bay Area rival Raiders.
High schools: Who’s in, who’s out at Elk Grove, Sacramento and beyond
Football reigns in spring, too, as the rosters of area high school coaches are in flux with the comings and goings for some high-profile programs.
River Cats: Sacramento splits doubleheader with Tacoma
The River Cats split a doubleheader with the Tacoma Rainiers, falling 3-1 in the opener before earning a 4-0 victory in the nightcap.
Sharks: Centers Thornton, Couture day-to-day heading into playoffs
Injured San Jose Sharks centers Joe Thornton and Logan Couture take part in practice as the team begins preparing for a first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.
