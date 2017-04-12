Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 11, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
DEL CAMPO 3, PONDEROSA 2
Ponderosa
001
000
010
0
—
2
6
1
Del Campo
001
000
010
1
—
3
8
2
P–Berd, O’Donnell (6), Stolsig (10) and Purdom; D–Marcoccia, Hyden (9) and Noriega. Top hitters: P–O’Donnell 2B; Penman 2x2; D–Joseph 3x5, 2B; Gil 2x4, 2RBIs.
