April 12, 2017 1:39 AM

Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 11, 2017

BASEBALL

DEL CAMPO 3, PONDEROSA 2

Ponderosa

001

000

010

0

2

6

1

Del Campo

001

000

010

1

3

8

2

P–Berd, O’Donnell (6), Stolsig (10) and Purdom; D–Marcoccia, Hyden (9) and Noriega. Top hitters: P–O’Donnell 2B; Penman 2x2; D–Joseph 3x5, 2B; Gil 2x4, 2RBIs.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

