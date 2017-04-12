Sports Night: Lawson keys Kings’ home win

Kings: Lawson’s first triple-double keys win in home finale
Ty Lawson has his first career triple-double (22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds) as the Kings cruise in their last home game of the season, beating the Phoenix Suns 129-104 on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center.
Suns’ Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High grad, completes eventful rookie season
Chriss led all NBA rookies in games started entering Tuesday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. He ranks in the top 10 among rookies in most major categories and says he’s adjusted to the grind of the NBA.
Giants: Diamondbacks’ Ray effectively wild in win over S.F.
Robbie Ray pitches shutout ball into the seventh inning despite some control issues and Jake Lamb hits a bases-loaded triple as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Giants 4-3 on Tuesday. Giants starter Jeff Samardzija allows three runs in 6 2/3 innings.
A’s: Team to open some affordable upper-deck seating options
The A’s are pulling the tarps and opening a portion of the upper deck at the Coliseum for their upcoming 10-game homestand. Half of the money from the tickets will go toward an initiative to increase Oakland’s college graduation rates.
‘He drilled it’: Yuba City’s Brock Stassi homers for first major-league hit
Brock Stassi hits a ninth-inning solo home run Monday for his first major-league hit. The Yuba City native drills a 2-2 pitch over the right-center field fence, but his Philadelphia Phillies lose 4-3 to the visiting New York Mets.
49ers: Above all else, Lynch seeking to improve team’s culture
While winning is important, 49ers general manager John Lynch is aiming to change the culture around the team. That began with free agent signings and releasing cornerback Tramaine Brock after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge. It will continue at this month’s NFL draft.
Today’s video: 49ers could target top defenders in draft
CSU sues over ‘defective’ athletic track at Sacramento State
California State University filed a lawsuit last month against Mondo USA Inc. alleging breach of contract, breach of warranty and negligence. Officials expected the $1.4 million resurfacing job on Sacramento State’s athletic tracks to improve the school’s image as a prime destination in the track and field world.
Golf: $3.25 million later, Davis family takes over ownership, operations at Wildhorse
Chuck Klein is the new owner of Wildhorse Golf Club in Davis. His family put $3.25 million toward improving the course. Also, Campus Commons will reopen Friday after being closed since Jan. 6 due to flooding and its aftermath. The Haggin Oaks Golf Expo is April 28-30.
High schools:Walk-on volleyball coach accused of sex offense involving teen boy
A former walk-on volleyball coach for the Roseville Union High School District is to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious acts involving a 16-year-old boy.
NHL playoffs: Sharks try to slow down McDavid and Oilers
The main task for the San Jose Sharks in their first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers will be figuring out how to slow down NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid. The first-round series starts Wednesday.
