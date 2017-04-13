Sports

April 13, 2017 1:34 AM

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 12, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

SHELDON 8, MONTE VISTA 2

Sheldon

042

100

1

8

11

0

Monte Vista

100

100

0

2

6

2

S–Miles, Owen (4) and Moreno; M–Torress, Rickey (4) and Cheong. Top hitters: S–Brown 4RBIs, 1HR; M–Maddox 1HR.

SHELDON 8, CARONDELET 0

Sheldon

001

43

8

9

0

Carondelet

000

000

0

2

0

S–Miles and Moreno; C–Williams and Tolson. Top hitters: S–Fines 3RBIs, 1HR; Oliver 3RBIs.

SHELDON 7, HERITAGE 1

Sheldon

131

20

7

10

0

Heritage

000

1

1

8

0

SMiles and Moreno; H–all and Kirk. Top hitters: S–Moreno 2RBIs, 2B; Barron 2RBIs; Miles 1HR; Fines 2B; H–Hess 2B, Kirk 2B.

SHELDON 5, FOOTHILL 1

Foothill

001

000

0

1

5

1

Sheldon

010

121

0

5

12

1

F–Dido and Beaudu; S–Miles and Moreno. Top hitters: F–May 1RBI; S–iles 2RBI, 2B.

