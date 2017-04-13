Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 12, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
SHELDON 8, MONTE VISTA 2
Sheldon
042
100
1
—
8
11
0
Monte Vista
100
100
0
—
2
6
2
S–Miles, Owen (4) and Moreno; M–Torress, Rickey (4) and Cheong. Top hitters: S–Brown 4RBIs, 1HR; M–Maddox 1HR.
SHELDON 8, CARONDELET 0
Sheldon
001
43
—
8
9
0
Carondelet
000
000
—
0
2
0
S–Miles and Moreno; C–Williams and Tolson. Top hitters: S–Fines 3RBIs, 1HR; Oliver 3RBIs.
SHELDON 7, HERITAGE 1
Sheldon
131
20
—
7
10
0
Heritage
000
1
—
1
8
0
SMiles and Moreno; H–all and Kirk. Top hitters: S–Moreno 2RBIs, 2B; Barron 2RBIs; Miles 1HR; Fines 2B; H–Hess 2B, Kirk 2B.
SHELDON 5, FOOTHILL 1
Foothill
001
000
0
—
1
5
1
Sheldon
010
121
0
—
5
12
1
F–Dido and Beaudu; S–Miles and Moreno. Top hitters: F–May 1RBI; S–iles 2RBI, 2B.
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.
Comments