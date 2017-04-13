Sports Night: Kings fall in season finale

Kings: Clippers win to secure home court for playoff series
The Kings end their season at 32-50 following a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Six Clippers score in double figures as Los Angeles moves on to host the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.
Hopes to ‘wreck’ Clippers’ playoff seeding left up to seven Kings
Including injuries and rested players, the Kings had only a seven-man roster for Wednesday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Kings coach Dave Joerger speaks on his history against the Clippers.
Today’s video: Kings’ Gay: ‘I can be the missing piece of any team’
Giants: Cain ends drought in win over Diamondbacks
Matt Cain allows one run over five-plus innings for his first win since last August as the host Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Wednesday night.
A’s: Triggs pitches 6 shutout innings in win over Royals
Andrew Triggs pitches six shutout innings and Jed Lowrie drives in three runs as A’s get an 8-3 win over the host Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
49ers: Lynch on trading the No. 2 pick: ‘There’s interest’
49ers general manager John Lynch on Wednesday says he’s happy keep the No. 2 pick, trade down in exchange for more selections or even leap ahead and grab the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 spot. “We’ll listen to anything,” Lynch says.
Raiders mock drafts: Still no consensus, but most analysts think defense
There is no certainty or consensus on who analysts think the Raiders will select with the 24th pick of the NFL draft on April 27. Of the 13 writers sampled, there are 11 different players mentioned. Most experts think Oakland will try to boost its defense.
Sharks: San Jose opens playoffs with OT win over Edmonton
Melker Karlsson scores at 3:22 of overtime and the San Jose Sharks rally from two goals down to beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Wednesday in Game 1 of their Western Conference series.
Fresh off retirement, Faber to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame
Four months into retirement, Sacramento’s Urijah Faber is still making headlines in the mixed martial arts world. Faber will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, it was announced Saturday at UFC 210.
