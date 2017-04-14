Sports Night: All-Metro hoop teams named

High schools: McClatchy’s Clark, Woodcreek’s Brown top All-Metro basketball teams
McClatchy’s Courtesy Clark and Woodcreek’s Jordan Brown are The Sacramento Bee’s Players of the Year for the 2016-17 girls and boys high school basketball season based on their ability to impact games and seasons.
Kings: Divac says team will continue to build around youth, character
Among the top offseason priorities for Kings general manager Vlade Divac is keeping veteran small forward Rudy Gay from opting out of the final year of his contract. Divac says Gay fits the culture of good character he is trying to build in Sacramento.
The Kings are done for 2016-17, but here are 10 events that defined the season
From opening a new home to trading a star, the Kings had highlight moments despite struggles on the court. Here’s a look at 10 events that defined their season.
Today’s video: Kings cite successes: ‘We’re excited about what we see’
49ers: GM Lynch searching for their own Earl Thomas
49ers general manager John Lynch on Wednesday paints a picture of what the team is seeking at free safety. The picture looks a lot like Earl Thomas, the five-time Pro Bowl defensive standout from the Seattle Seahawks.
Raiders: Social media reacts to Marshawn Lynch’s potential trade to Oakland
Football followers weighed in on social media regarding Marshawn Lynch’s return to the NFL and intent to join the Raiders.
Giants: Story homers to lead Rockies to victory
Trevor Story hits a two-run homer and five Colorado pitchers combine on a five-hitter in the Rockies’ 3-1 win over the Giants on Thursday night. Eduardo Nunez drives in the lone run on a sacrifice fly.
A’s: Vargas dazzles as Royals snap 8-game skid against Oakland
Jason Vargas carries a shutout into the eighth inning and the Royals finally provide some early offense as Kansas City beats the A’s 3-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep. Rajai Davis homers for the A’s.
Olympics: Nine years late, Bella Vista grad Derek Miles to get bronze medal in pole vault
Derek Miles, a Bella Vista High School graduate and current University of South Dakota assistant track and field coach, will be presented a bronze medal after a Ukrainian pole vaulter was disqualified from the 2008 Olympics for violating anti-doping rules, the school said Thursday.
