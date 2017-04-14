Sports Night: Haley makes major debut

Hometown report: Major-league debut is a relief for Bella Vista grad Justin Haley
Justin Haley, a Bella Vista High School graduate, makes his major-league debut as a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins. The 25-year-old, 6-foot-5 right-hander tosses a 1-2-3 ninth inning to polish off a 9-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Minneapolis.
Kings: Joerger joins Twitter, thanks fans in first tweet
Kings coach Dave Joerger creates a Twitter account Friday morning, joining a dozen players on his roster who are active on the social media platform.
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ 2016-17 season
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ 2016-17 season.
Today’s video: Ten moments that defined the Kings’ 2016-17 season
49ers: Best draft fits: strong safety
This item is part of a series on the positions the 49ers will look to fill in the upcoming draft and the players that are the best fits at those spots.
Raiders: Marshawn Lynch refutes reported agreement with Oakland
One minute Friday, it appeared Marshawn Lynch was indeed on his way out of retirement and ready to become a Raider. By the end of the day, there is no clear sign of where Lynch will end up.
Giants: Cueto pitches 7 innings as San Francisco beats Rockies 8-2
Johnny Cueto pitches seven effective innings, leading the Giants to an 8-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Brandon Crawford homers a day after the death of his sister-in-law.
A’s: Aoki homers, drives in 2 runs as Astros beat Oakland 7-2
Nori Aoki homers and drives in two runs to help the Houston Astros beat the A’s 7-2 for their third straight win.
Carew: A former NFL player’s heart and kidney found their way to an ailing MLB Hall of Famer
Two families are now forever connected after Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew receives the heart and kidney from a former NFL player who had died at the age of 29.
College: In a first, woman signs scholarship to play NCAA football
Becca Longo, a senior at Chandler Basha High School in Arizona, signs a letter of intent to play football at Division II Adams State.
