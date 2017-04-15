Sports

April 15, 2017 10:49 PM

Sports Night: A’s lose no-no, blow lead

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

A’s: Springer’s 2-run homer completes Astros comeback vs. Oakland

George Springer hits a two-run homer in the eighth inning after Nori Aoki put Houston ahead with one of his two RBIs, and the Astros rally from a five-run deficit to beat the A’s 10-6. The A’s take a combined no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Giants: Chatwood’s 2-hitter for Rockies beats San Francisco 5-0

Tyler Chatwood pitches 5  2/3 perfect innings before Chris Marrero’s single and finishes with a two-hitter for the Colorado Rockies in his first big league shutout, a 5-0 win over the Giants. Jarrett Parker leaves with a broken collarbone after colliding with the wall in left field.

Baseball’s best pay tribute on Jackie Robinson Day

MLB players use social media to honor the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier.

NBA playoffs: Johnson’s drive at buzzer lifts Jazz over Clippers in Game 1

Joe Johnson hits the winning shot at the buzzer for 21 points and Utah Jazz overcomes the loss of Rudy Gobert 17 seconds into the game to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 97-95 in their playoff opener.

Postseason-awards voting full of tough calls

Unlike the majority of the players who made a mockery of their All-Star votes, Sacramento Bee staff writer Jason Jones puts a lot of thought into his selections.

Kings: Three keys to Sacramento’s future heading into another early offseason

Jones takes a look at three keys to the Kings’ future heading into their 11th consecutive offseason without a playoff appearance.

Today’s video: Kings cite successes: ‘We’re excited about what we see’

Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter

Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

