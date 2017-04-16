Sports Night: Green does all for Warriors

Green does it all to help Golden State hold off Portland in series opener
Draymond Green just misses a triple-double, but his defense sparks Golden State to a win over Portland in Game 1 of the first-round series. Green has five blocks and three steals in the Warriors’ 121-109 win at Oracle Arena.
Harden or Westbrook: Who should be named the NBA MVP?
Most people believe this season’s NBA MVP race comes down to Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook. NBA voices speak out on the subject.
Giants: S.F. loses 3 of 4 to visiting Rockies, hope for better days in Kansas City
The Giants take their third loss in the four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at AT&T Park. They will open a series in Kansas City on Tuesday, returning to the site of their 2014 World Series glory.
A’s: Series finale with Astros postponed in Oakland’s first rainout since 2014
The series finale between the A’s and Houston Astros scheduled for Sunday is rained out. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 9.
49ers: Who are the team’s best fits at free safety?
The Bee’s Matt Barrows looks at the positions the 49ers will aim to fill in the upcoming draft and the players who are the best fits at those spots.
Raiders: If Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return
Seattle Times writer Matt Calkins explains why Marshawn Lynch won’t be the answer the Raiders are seeking if the retired running back comes back to the NFL and signs with Oakland.
Motor sports: Kyle Larson keeps on winning, even during NASCAR’s week off
The Elk Grove native returns to Placerville Speedway and wins the sprint car race Saturday. Larson, who leads the Monster Energy Cup points standings, got his first sprint car start at the track 10 years ago.
NHL playoffs: Kassian scores lone goal as Oilers take 2-1 series lead on Sharks
Zack Kassian scores midway through the third period, Cam Talbot makes 23 saves in his second straight shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 1-0 in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Oilers lead the series 2-1.
