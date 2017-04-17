Sports

April 17, 2017 10:42 PM

Sports Night: Tackle Garry Gilliam signs 49ers’ offer

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

49ers: S.F. tenders Gilliam; Seahawks have 5 days to match

Tackle Garry Gilliam, a restricted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks, signs an offer sheet for a one-year deal with the 49ers. How will Seattle respond?

Raiders: Derek Carr ‘ready to rock’ in return from injury

With the Raiders convening at team headquarters for the start of their offseason workout program Monday, Derek Carr provides an update on his improvement from a broken right fibula.

Fans urge Raiders, Khalil Mack to ‘just win now’

Oakland begins preparing for the upcoming season with many questions focusing further down the road – on the team’s imminent relocation to Las Vegas.

Cycling: Sacramento-reared pros opening training studio

In early May, Sacramento-reared cycling professionals Michael Sayers and Julie Young will open a midtown training center for cyclists, runners and other endurance athletes who want a more efficient approach to their workout regimens.

Prep notes: Delta League baseball stands as area’s best again

The Delta League is making a strong case as the strongest baseball conference in the region after successful spring tournaments.

Boston Marathon: Top inspirational moments

Kenyans swept the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, but Americans put in a strong performance. There were also some heart-warming and inspirational scene-stealers.

